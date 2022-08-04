Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Commonwealth Games
Commonwealth Games 2022: What does the medal tally look like after Day 6?
Here's a quick recap of the medals won by India on Day 6 of the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022.
After Day 6 of the Commonwealth Games 2022, India's medal tally has gone up to a total of 18 (five gold, six silver, and seven bronze). Yesterday, a piece of history was created by India's squash ace Saurav Ghosal while a defiant Tejaswin Shankar proved his naysayers wrong with a podium finish.
While two more weightlifters were responsible in bettering their 2018 CWG medal haul, a certain Judoka braved through each round and clinched the silver at the end.
Here were India's medallists on Day 6:
- Tulika Maan (Silver) in Judo Women's +78 kg event.
- Lovepreet Singh (Bronze) in Weightlifting Men's 109 kg event.
- Gurdeep Singh (Bronze) in Weightlifting Men's +109 kg event.
- Saurav Ghosal (Bronze) in Squash Men's singles event.
- Tejaswin Shankar (Bronze) in Men's High Jump event.
India's position on the medals table is as follows:
Rank
Country
Gold
Silver
Bronze
Total
1
Australia
46
38
39
123
2
England
39
37
29
105
3
Canada
16
28
21
57
4
New Zealand
16
10
10
36
5
Scotland
7
8
17
32
6
South Africa
6
7
7
20
7
India
5
6
7
18
8
Wales
4
4
9
17
Next Story