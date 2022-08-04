Bg

India At CWG 2022

India At CWG '22

Gold 5
silver 6
Bronze 7
india
Commonwealth Games

Commonwealth Games 2022: What does the medal tally look like after Day 6?

Here's a quick recap of the medals won by India on Day 6 of the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022.

Commonwealth Games 2022: What does the medal tally look like after Day 6?
Judoka Tulika Maan won silver at CWG 2022 (Screengrab: Sony Liv)

By

Rajdeep Saha

Published: 4 Aug 2022 6:05 AM GMT

After Day 6 of the Commonwealth Games 2022, India's medal tally has gone up to a total of 18 (five gold, six silver, and seven bronze). Yesterday, a piece of history was created by India's squash ace Saurav Ghosal while a defiant Tejaswin Shankar proved his naysayers wrong with a podium finish.

While two more weightlifters were responsible in bettering their 2018 CWG medal haul, a certain Judoka braved through each round and clinched the silver at the end.

Here were India's medallists on Day 6:

  • Tulika Maan (Silver) in Judo Women's +78 kg event.
  • Lovepreet Singh (Bronze) in Weightlifting Men's 109 kg event.
  • Gurdeep Singh (Bronze) in Weightlifting Men's +109 kg event.
  • Saurav Ghosal (Bronze) in Squash Men's singles event.
  • Tejaswin Shankar (Bronze) in Men's High Jump event.

India's position on the medals table is as follows:

Rank

Country

Gold

Silver

Bronze

Total

1

Australia

46

38

39

123

2

England

39

37

29

105

3

Canada

16

28

21

57

4

New Zealand

16

10

10

36

5

Scotland

7

8

17

32

6

South Africa

6

7

7

20

7

India

5

6

7

18

8

Wales

4

4

9

17



Commonwealth Games Tejaswin Shankar Saurav Ghoshal 
