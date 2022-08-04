Commonwealth Games 2022: What does the medal tally look like after Day 6?

After Day 6 of the Commonwealth Games 2022, India's medal tally has gone up to a total of 18 (five gold, six silver, and seven bronze). Yesterday, a piece of history was created by India's squash ace Saurav Ghosal while a defiant Tejaswin Shankar proved his naysayers wrong with a podium finish.

While two more weightlifters were responsible in bettering their 2018 CWG medal haul, a certain Judoka braved through each round and clinched the silver at the end.

Here were India's medallists on Day 6:

Tulika Maan (Silver) in Judo Women's +78 kg event.

in Judo Women's +78 kg event. Lovepreet Singh (Bronze) in Weightlifting Men's 109 kg event.

in Weightlifting Men's 109 kg event. Gurdeep Singh (Bronze) in Weightlifting Men's +109 kg event.

in Weightlifting Men's +109 kg event. Saurav Ghosal (Bronze) in Squash Men's singles event.

in Squash Men's singles event. Tejaswin Shankar (Bronze) in Men's High Jump event.

India's position on the medals table is as follows:

Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 Australia 46 38 39 123 2 England 39 37 29 105 3 Canada 16 28 21 57 4 New Zealand 16 10 10 36 5 Scotland 7 8 17 32 6 South Africa 6 7 7 20 7 India 5 6 7 18 8 Wales 4 4 9 17







