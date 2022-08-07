Commonwealth Games 2022 Medal Tally: India inch close to 4th spot

Day 9 of the Commonwealth Games 2022 certainly belonged to Indian wrestlers once again! The sparkling performances of the grapplers earned them three gold medals and numerous more as well.

Apart from them, the Indian long-distance runners have also been in the spotlight for their heroics in and around the field. With yesterday's 14 medals, India now has a massive 40 medals at the Birmingham games.

Here are your heroes of Day 9 at CWG 2022:

Vinesh Phogat (Wrestling Women's 53 kg)- Gold

Ravi Dahiya (Wrestling Men's 57 kg)- Gold

Naveen Malik (Wrestling Men's 74 kg)- Gold

Bhavina Patel (Para Table Tennis Women's singles)- Gold

Priyanka Goswami (Women's 10km race-walk)- Silver

Avinash Sable (Men's 3000m Steeplechase)- Silver

Men's Fours (Lawn Bowls)- Silver

Jaismine Lamboria (Boxing Women's lightweight)- Bronze

Pooja Gehlot (Wrestling Women's 50 kg)- Bronze

Pooja Sihag (Wrestling Women's 76 kg)- Bronze

Mohammed Hussamuddin (Boxing Men's 57 kg)- Bronze

Deepak Nehra (Wrestling Men's 97 kg)- Bronze

Sonalben Manubhai Patel (Para Table Tennis Women's singles)- Bronze

Rohit Tokas (Boxing Men's welterweight 67 kg)- Bronze

India's position on the medal tally table is as follows:

Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 Australia 59 46 50 155 2 England 50 52 46 148 3 Canada 22 29 33 84 4 New Zealand 17 12 15 44 5 India 13 11 16 40 6 Nigeria 9 8 13 30 7 Scotland 8 9 24 41 8 South Africa 7 8 11 26



