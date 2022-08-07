Bg

India At CWG 2022

India At CWG '22

Gold 13
silver 11
Bronze 16
india
Commonwealth Games

Commonwealth Games 2022 Medal Tally: India inch close to 4th spot

Here is how India stands on the medal table after Day 9 at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022.

Commonwealth Games 2022 Medal Tally: India inch close to 4th spot
Bhavina Patel

By

Rajdeep Saha

Updated: 2022-08-07T11:27:05+05:30

Day 9 of the Commonwealth Games 2022 certainly belonged to Indian wrestlers once again! The sparkling performances of the grapplers earned them three gold medals and numerous more as well.

Apart from them, the Indian long-distance runners have also been in the spotlight for their heroics in and around the field. With yesterday's 14 medals, India now has a massive 40 medals at the Birmingham games.

Here are your heroes of Day 9 at CWG 2022:

  • Vinesh Phogat (Wrestling Women's 53 kg)- Gold
  • Ravi Dahiya (Wrestling Men's 57 kg)- Gold
  • Naveen Malik (Wrestling Men's 74 kg)- Gold
  • Bhavina Patel (Para Table Tennis Women's singles)- Gold
  • Priyanka Goswami (Women's 10km race-walk)- Silver
  • Avinash Sable (Men's 3000m Steeplechase)- Silver
  • Men's Fours (Lawn Bowls)- Silver
  • Jaismine Lamboria (Boxing Women's lightweight)- Bronze
  • Pooja Gehlot (Wrestling Women's 50 kg)- Bronze
  • Pooja Sihag (Wrestling Women's 76 kg)- Bronze
  • Mohammed Hussamuddin (Boxing Men's 57 kg)- Bronze
  • Deepak Nehra (Wrestling Men's 97 kg)- Bronze
  • Sonalben Manubhai Patel (Para Table Tennis Women's singles)- Bronze
  • Rohit Tokas (Boxing Men's welterweight 67 kg)- Bronze

India's position on the medal tally table is as follows:

Rank

Country

Gold

Silver

Bronze

Total

1

Australia

59

46

50

155

2

England

50

52

46

148

3

Canada

22

29

33

84

4

New Zealand

17

12

15

44

5

India

13

11

16

40

6

Nigeria

9

8

13

30

7

Scotland

8

9

24

41

8

South Africa

7

8

11

26


