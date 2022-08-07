Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Commonwealth Games
Commonwealth Games 2022 Medal Tally: India inch close to 4th spot
Here is how India stands on the medal table after Day 9 at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022.
Day 9 of the Commonwealth Games 2022 certainly belonged to Indian wrestlers once again! The sparkling performances of the grapplers earned them three gold medals and numerous more as well.
Apart from them, the Indian long-distance runners have also been in the spotlight for their heroics in and around the field. With yesterday's 14 medals, India now has a massive 40 medals at the Birmingham games.
Here are your heroes of Day 9 at CWG 2022:
- Vinesh Phogat (Wrestling Women's 53 kg)- Gold
- Ravi Dahiya (Wrestling Men's 57 kg)- Gold
- Naveen Malik (Wrestling Men's 74 kg)- Gold
- Bhavina Patel (Para Table Tennis Women's singles)- Gold
- Priyanka Goswami (Women's 10km race-walk)- Silver
- Avinash Sable (Men's 3000m Steeplechase)- Silver
- Men's Fours (Lawn Bowls)- Silver
- Jaismine Lamboria (Boxing Women's lightweight)- Bronze
- Pooja Gehlot (Wrestling Women's 50 kg)- Bronze
- Pooja Sihag (Wrestling Women's 76 kg)- Bronze
- Mohammed Hussamuddin (Boxing Men's 57 kg)- Bronze
- Deepak Nehra (Wrestling Men's 97 kg)- Bronze
- Sonalben Manubhai Patel (Para Table Tennis Women's singles)- Bronze
- Rohit Tokas (Boxing Men's welterweight 67 kg)- Bronze
India's position on the medal tally table is as follows:
Rank
Country
Gold
Silver
Bronze
Total
1
Australia
59
46
50
155
2
England
50
52
46
148
3
Canada
22
29
33
84
4
New Zealand
17
12
15
44
5
India
13
11
16
40
6
Nigeria
9
8
13
30
7
Scotland
8
9
24
41
8
South Africa
7
8
11
26
Next Story