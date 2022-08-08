Commonwealth Games 2022: How does India's medal tally look like after Day 10?

India ended the Commonwealth Games 2022 on a high note as they finished the tournament in Birmingham with four gold medals! Additionally, they scooped up a silver and a bronze. Hence, Day 10 saw the country win six medals which brings the total medal tally to 61.

Sharath Kamal won his second individual gold medal at the CWG whereas shuttlers Lakshya Sen, PV Sindhu, and the duo Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy also collected first place finishes in their respective events.

Here are the Indian medallists from Day 10 of the games:

PV Sindhu (Badminton Women's Singles)- Gold

Lakshya Sen (Badminton Men's Singles)- Gold

Sharath Kamal (Table Tennis Men's Singles)- Gold

Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy (Badminton Men's Doubles)- Gold

Indian Men's Hockey team- Silver

Sathiyan Gnanasekaran (Table Tennis Men's Singles)- Bronze

Here is how India stands on the medal table at the end of the Birmingham games:

Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 Australia 67 57 54 178 2 England 57 66 53 176 3 Canada 26 32 34 92 4 India 22 16 23 61 5 New Zealand 20 12 17 49 6 Scotland 13 11 27 51 7 Nigeria 12 9 14 35 8 Wales 8 6 14 28



