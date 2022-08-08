Bg

India At CWG 2022

India At CWG '22

Gold 22
silver 16
Bronze 23
india
Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Commonwealth Games

Commonwealth Games 2022: How does India's medal tally look like after Day 10?

Here is how India stands in the medal table after the final day of the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022.

Sharath Kamal (Source: ITTF)
X

Sharath Kamal (Source: ITTF)

By

Rajdeep Saha

Published: 8 Aug 2022 3:37 PM GMT

India ended the Commonwealth Games 2022 on a high note as they finished the tournament in Birmingham with four gold medals! Additionally, they scooped up a silver and a bronze. Hence, Day 10 saw the country win six medals which brings the total medal tally to 61.

Sharath Kamal won his second individual gold medal at the CWG whereas shuttlers Lakshya Sen, PV Sindhu, and the duo Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy also collected first place finishes in their respective events.

Here are the Indian medallists from Day 10 of the games:

  • PV Sindhu (Badminton Women's Singles)- Gold
  • Lakshya Sen (Badminton Men's Singles)- Gold
  • Sharath Kamal (Table Tennis Men's Singles)- Gold
  • Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy (Badminton Men's Doubles)- Gold
  • Indian Men's Hockey team- Silver
  • Sathiyan Gnanasekaran (Table Tennis Men's Singles)- Bronze

Here is how India stands on the medal table at the end of the Birmingham games:

Rank

Country

Gold

Silver

Bronze

Total

1

Australia

67

57

54

178

2

England

57

66

53

176

3

Canada

26

32

34

92

4

India

22

16

23

61

5

New Zealand

20

12

17

49

6

Scotland

13

11

27

51

7

Nigeria

12

9

14

35

8

Wales

8

6

14

28


Achanta Sharath Kamal PV Sindhu Lakshya Sen Chirag Shetty Satwiksairaj Rankireddy Sathiyan Gnanasekaran Hockey 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X