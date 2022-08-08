Commonwealth Games
Commonwealth Games 2022: How does India's medal tally look like after Day 10?
Here is how India stands in the medal table after the final day of the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022.
India ended the Commonwealth Games 2022 on a high note as they finished the tournament in Birmingham with four gold medals! Additionally, they scooped up a silver and a bronze. Hence, Day 10 saw the country win six medals which brings the total medal tally to 61.
Sharath Kamal won his second individual gold medal at the CWG whereas shuttlers Lakshya Sen, PV Sindhu, and the duo Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy also collected first place finishes in their respective events.
Here are the Indian medallists from Day 10 of the games:
- PV Sindhu (Badminton Women's Singles)- Gold
- Lakshya Sen (Badminton Men's Singles)- Gold
- Sharath Kamal (Table Tennis Men's Singles)- Gold
- Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy (Badminton Men's Doubles)- Gold
- Indian Men's Hockey team- Silver
- Sathiyan Gnanasekaran (Table Tennis Men's Singles)- Bronze
Here is how India stands on the medal table at the end of the Birmingham games:
Rank
Country
Gold
Silver
Bronze
Total
1
Australia
67
57
54
178
2
England
57
66
53
176
3
Canada
26
32
34
92
4
India
22
16
23
61
5
New Zealand
20
12
17
49
6
Scotland
13
11
27
51
7
Nigeria
12
9
14
35
8
Wales
8
6
14
28