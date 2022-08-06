Bg

India At CWG 2022

India At CWG '22

Gold 9
silver 8
Bronze 9
india
Commonwealth Games

Commonwealth Games 2022: What does India's medal tally look after Day 8?

Here's how India stands after Day 8 at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022.

Indian wrestlers who won medals on Day 8 of the CWG 2022

By

Rajdeep Saha

Published: 6 Aug 2022 4:46 AM GMT

Day 8 of the Commonwealth Games 2022 has been all about the Indian wrestlers. The grapplers won a whopping six medals in a single day which takes India's total medal count to 26.

Moreover, Lawn Bowls continues to be the trending sport at the games after India's Men fours team confirm another medal as they advance into the final.

Here are India's medal winners on Day 8:

  • Bajrang Punia (Wrestling Men's 65 kg)- Gold
  • Sakshi Malik (Wrestling Women's 62 kg)- Gold
  • Deepak Punia (Wrestling Men's 86 kg)- Gold
  • Anshu Malik (Wrestling Women's 57 kg)- Silver
  • Divya Kakran (Wrestling Women's 68 kg)- Bronze
  • Mohit Grewal (Wrestling Men's 125 kg)- Bronze

Here is where India stands in the medals table of CWG 2022:

Rank

Country

Gold

Silver

Bronze

Total

1

Australia

50

44

46

140

2

England

47

46

38

131

3

Canada

19

24

24

67

4

New Zealand

17

11

13

41

5

India

9

8

9

26

6

Scotland

8

8

19

35

7

South Africa

7

7

8

22

8

Nigeria

7

3

6

16



