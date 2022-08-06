Commonwealth Games 2022: What does India's medal tally look after Day 8?

Day 8 of the Commonwealth Games 2022 has been all about the Indian wrestlers. The grapplers won a whopping six medals in a single day which takes India's total medal count to 26.

Moreover, Lawn Bowls continues to be the trending sport at the games after India's Men fours team confirm another medal as they advance into the final.

Here are India's medal winners on Day 8:

Bajrang Punia (Wrestling Men's 65 kg)- Gold

Sakshi Malik (Wrestling Women's 62 kg)- Gold

Deepak Punia (Wrestling Men's 86 kg)- Gold

Anshu Malik (Wrestling Women's 57 kg)- Silver

Divya Kakran (Wrestling Women's 68 kg)- Bronze

Mohit Grewal (Wrestling Men's 125 kg)- Bronze

Here is where India stands in the medals table of CWG 2022:

Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 Australia 50 44 46 140 2 England 47 46 38 131 3 Canada 19 24 24 67 4 New Zealand 17 11 13 41 5 India 9 8 9 26 6 Scotland 8 8 19 35 7 South Africa 7 7 8 22 8 Nigeria 7 3 6 16







