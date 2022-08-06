Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Commonwealth Games
Commonwealth Games 2022: What does India's medal tally look after Day 8?
Here's how India stands after Day 8 at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022.
Day 8 of the Commonwealth Games 2022 has been all about the Indian wrestlers. The grapplers won a whopping six medals in a single day which takes India's total medal count to 26.
Moreover, Lawn Bowls continues to be the trending sport at the games after India's Men fours team confirm another medal as they advance into the final.
Here are India's medal winners on Day 8:
- Bajrang Punia (Wrestling Men's 65 kg)- Gold
- Sakshi Malik (Wrestling Women's 62 kg)- Gold
- Deepak Punia (Wrestling Men's 86 kg)- Gold
- Anshu Malik (Wrestling Women's 57 kg)- Silver
- Divya Kakran (Wrestling Women's 68 kg)- Bronze
- Mohit Grewal (Wrestling Men's 125 kg)- Bronze
Here is where India stands in the medals table of CWG 2022:
Rank
Country
Gold
Silver
Bronze
Total
1
Australia
50
44
46
140
2
England
47
46
38
131
3
Canada
19
24
24
67
4
New Zealand
17
11
13
41
5
India
9
8
9
26
6
Scotland
8
8
19
35
7
South Africa
7
7
8
22
8
Nigeria
7
3
6
16
