Commonwealth Games 2022: India's Medal Tally after Day 4

After an eventful Day 4, India's 2022 Commonwealth Games medal tally increases to nine medals. The accrued medals so far are equally distributed amongst the colours, i.e. three gold, three silver, and three bronze.

While yesterday was a day for the Indian judokas, the ladies of Lawn Bowls created history by ensuring at least a silver in the Women's Fours event. Do look out for them as they might just pleasantly surprise the nation with a gold.

Additionally, the badminton Mixed Team and the table tennis Men's team stormed into the finals thereby ensuring two more medals!

Here are your CWG Day 4 medallists from the Indian contingent:

Shushila Devi (Silver)

The experienced athlete clinched silver after she couldn't get the better of Michaela Whitebooi in the Women's 48 kg category. Nonetheless, she leaves Birmingham with the tag of India's most successful judoka.

Vijay Kumar Yadav (Bronze)

After Devi, another judoka in Yadav won his bronze medal match in Men's 60 kg, where he defeated Cyprus' Petros Christodoulides.

Harjinder Kaur (Bronze)

Another weightlifter, Kaur, won bronze in the Women's 71 kg category.

Here is how India stands after Day 4's medal haul:

Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 Australia 31 20 20 71 2 England 21 22 11 54 3 New Zealand 13 7 4 24 4 Canada 6 11 16 33 5 South Africa 5 3 4 12 6 India 3 3 3 9 7 Scotland 2 8 13 23 8 Malaysia 2 2 2 6



