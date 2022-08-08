Commonwealth Games 2022: What does India's medal tally look like after Day 10?

Day 10 of the Commonwealth Games 2022 has been the single most successful day for the Indian contingent as they were able to win 15 medals on it. With this huge haul, India's medals now stand at a commendable number of 55.

From athletics and racquet sports to cricket and hockey, Indian athletes finished with podium finishes in almost every discipline they took part in. The boxers too had a gala time inside the ring.

Here are the Indian medallists on Day 10:

Nitu Ghanghas (Boxing Women's Minimumweight)- Gold

Amit Panghal (Boxing Men's Flyweight)- Gold

Eldhose Paul (Men's Triple Jump)- Gold

Nikhat Zareen (Boxing Women's Light Flyweight)- Gold

Sharath Kamal and Sreeja Akula (Table Tennis Mixed Doubles)- Gold

Abdulla Aboobacker (Men's Triple Jump)- Silver

Sharath Kamal and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran (Table Tennis Men's Doubles)- Silver

Indian Women's Cricket team (T20I Cricket)- Silver

Sagar Ahlawat (Boxing Men's Super Heavyweight)- Silver

Indian Women's Hockey team- Bronze

Sandeep Kumar (Men's 10 km race walk)- Bronze

Annu Rani (Women's Javelin Throw)- Bronze

Saurav Ghosal and Dipika Pallikal (Squash Mixed Doubles)- Bronze

Srikanth Kidambi (Badminton Men's Singles)- Bronze

Jolly Treesa and Gayatri Gopichand (Badminton Women's Doubles)- Bronze

Look at where India stands on the CWG 2022 medal table:

Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 Australia 66 55 53 174 2 England 55 59 52 166 3 Canada 26 31 34 91 4 New Zealand 19 12 17 48 5 India 18 15 22 55 6 Scotland 12 11 26 49 7 Nigeria 12 9 14 35 8 Wales 8 6 13 27







