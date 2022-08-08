Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Commonwealth Games
Commonwealth Games 2022: What does India's medal tally look like after Day 10?
Day 10 of the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022 has perhaps been the single most busy day for the Indian athletes so far.
Day 10 of the Commonwealth Games 2022 has been the single most successful day for the Indian contingent as they were able to win 15 medals on it. With this huge haul, India's medals now stand at a commendable number of 55.
From athletics and racquet sports to cricket and hockey, Indian athletes finished with podium finishes in almost every discipline they took part in. The boxers too had a gala time inside the ring.
Here are the Indian medallists on Day 10:
- Nitu Ghanghas (Boxing Women's Minimumweight)- Gold
- Amit Panghal (Boxing Men's Flyweight)- Gold
- Eldhose Paul (Men's Triple Jump)- Gold
- Nikhat Zareen (Boxing Women's Light Flyweight)- Gold
- Sharath Kamal and Sreeja Akula (Table Tennis Mixed Doubles)- Gold
- Abdulla Aboobacker (Men's Triple Jump)- Silver
- Sharath Kamal and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran (Table Tennis Men's Doubles)- Silver
- Indian Women's Cricket team (T20I Cricket)- Silver
- Sagar Ahlawat (Boxing Men's Super Heavyweight)- Silver
- Indian Women's Hockey team- Bronze
- Sandeep Kumar (Men's 10 km race walk)- Bronze
- Annu Rani (Women's Javelin Throw)- Bronze
- Saurav Ghosal and Dipika Pallikal (Squash Mixed Doubles)- Bronze
- Srikanth Kidambi (Badminton Men's Singles)- Bronze
- Jolly Treesa and Gayatri Gopichand (Badminton Women's Doubles)- Bronze
Look at where India stands on the CWG 2022 medal table:
Rank
Country
Gold
Silver
Bronze
Total
1
Australia
66
55
53
174
2
England
55
59
52
166
3
Canada
26
31
34
91
4
New Zealand
19
12
17
48
5
India
18
15
22
55
6
Scotland
12
11
26
49
7
Nigeria
12
9
14
35
8
Wales
8
6
13
27
