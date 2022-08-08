Bg

Commonwealth Games

Commonwealth Games 2022: What does India's medal tally look like after Day 10?

Day 10 of the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022 has perhaps been the single most busy day for the Indian athletes so far.

Rajdeep Saha

Published: 8 Aug 2022 5:44 AM GMT

Day 10 of the Commonwealth Games 2022 has been the single most successful day for the Indian contingent as they were able to win 15 medals on it. With this huge haul, India's medals now stand at a commendable number of 55.

From athletics and racquet sports to cricket and hockey, Indian athletes finished with podium finishes in almost every discipline they took part in. The boxers too had a gala time inside the ring.

Here are the Indian medallists on Day 10:

  • Nitu Ghanghas (Boxing Women's Minimumweight)- Gold
  • Amit Panghal (Boxing Men's Flyweight)- Gold
  • Eldhose Paul (Men's Triple Jump)- Gold
  • Nikhat Zareen (Boxing Women's Light Flyweight)- Gold
  • Sharath Kamal and Sreeja Akula (Table Tennis Mixed Doubles)- Gold
  • Abdulla Aboobacker (Men's Triple Jump)- Silver
  • Sharath Kamal and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran (Table Tennis Men's Doubles)- Silver
  • Indian Women's Cricket team (T20I Cricket)- Silver
  • Sagar Ahlawat (Boxing Men's Super Heavyweight)- Silver
  • Indian Women's Hockey team- Bronze
  • Sandeep Kumar (Men's 10 km race walk)- Bronze
  • Annu Rani (Women's Javelin Throw)- Bronze
  • Saurav Ghosal and Dipika Pallikal (Squash Mixed Doubles)- Bronze
  • Srikanth Kidambi (Badminton Men's Singles)- Bronze
  • Jolly Treesa and Gayatri Gopichand (Badminton Women's Doubles)- Bronze

Look at where India stands on the CWG 2022 medal table:

Rank

Country

Gold

Silver

Bronze

Total

1

Australia

66

55

53

174

2

England

55

59

52

166

3

Canada

26

31

34

91

4

New Zealand

19

12

17

48

5

India

18

15

22

55

6

Scotland

12

11

26

49

7

Nigeria

12

9

14

35

8

Wales

8

6

13

27



