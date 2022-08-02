Commonwealth Games 2022: India win historic gold medal in Lawn Bowls

Commonwealth Games 2022: India have a new Fab Four! The women's Lawn Bowls fours team of Rupa Rani Tirkey, Lovely Choubey, Pinki and Nayanmoni Saikia beat South Africa 17-10 in the Gold medal match to script history.

India had never won a single medal in this sport in any major international competition before this.

Lovely Choubey, a 42-year-old policewoman from Jharkhand, Nayanmoni Saikia, a forest department officer from Assam, Pinki, a physical education teacher from Delhi and Rupa Rani, the all-important player who played in the skip's position, have thus claimed the most historic medal for India in CWG 2022.

After two days of learning about the rules of a new sport and watching coloured balls being rolled around on a lawn, this medal might just make India have a new favourite sport.

