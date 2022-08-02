Commonwealth Games
Commonwealth Games 2022: India win historic gold medal in Lawn Bowls
India have won the Gold medal match in Women's Fours Lawn Bowls at CWG 2022, the first ever medal for the country in this sport.
Commonwealth Games 2022: India have a new Fab Four! The women's Lawn Bowls fours team of Rupa Rani Tirkey, Lovely Choubey, Pinki and Nayanmoni Saikia beat South Africa 17-10 in the Gold medal match to script history.
India had never won a single medal in this sport in any major international competition before this.
Lovely Choubey, a 42-year-old policewoman from Jharkhand, Nayanmoni Saikia, a forest department officer from Assam, Pinki, a physical education teacher from Delhi and Rupa Rani, the all-important player who played in the skip's position, have thus claimed the most historic medal for India in CWG 2022.
After two days of learning about the rules of a new sport and watching coloured balls being rolled around on a lawn, this medal might just make India have a new favourite sport.
Scorecard of the match:
