India's Hockey squad for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games

While Indian Hockey has a pristine history at the Olympics, collecting eight gold medals between 1928-1980, the teams have fared pretty well in the CWG considering the sport was introduced in 1998 into the competition.



The squads, both Men's and Women's, have won a combined four medals at the Commonwealth Games. It was the Women who brought home the first gold in hockey back in 2002 at the games. The Men won back-to-back silver medals at the 2010 and 2014 editions. This time around, both sides are coming into the Birmingham games with a brilliant performance at the Tokyo Olympics. While the Men came back home with the bronze, the Women narrowly missed out on a podium finish as they ended their Olympic campaign as a commendable fourth-placed team.

Initially, both teams had pulled out of the 2022 edition of the CWG citing the importance of the Asian Games, which were supposed to be held this year too. After the Asiad got postponed to 2023 due to Covid-19, India decided to send their best teams to Birmingham.

Midfielder Manpreet Singh, who captained his side to the Olympic bronze medal, will be leading the team once again at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. The vice-captaincy has been handed to Harmanpreet Singh, while the goal will be in safe hands with veteran PR Sreejesh.

Unfortunately, the Men's team hit a snag in their CWG preparations as Covid-19 hit their camp about a week ago. Five members inside the camp tested positive for the virus and they showed mild symptoms. While two players were kept unnamed, PTI reported that the infected included coach Graham Reid, forward Gurjant Singh, and the video analyst of the team. The team is grouped with England, Wales, Ghana, and Canada in Pool B. With Rani Rampal out with an injury, Goalkeeper Savita Punia will be captaining the Commonwealth side, with Deep Grace Ekka as her second-in-command. The Janneke Schopman-coached team have been drawn against England, Ghana, Wales, and Canada in Pool A. Currently, the women's team is playing the World Cup where they dished out 1-1 draws against both England and China. Men's Squad:

Goalkeepers: PR Sreejesh, Krishan Bahadur Pathak.

Defenders: Varun Kumar, Surendar Kumar, Harmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh. Midfielders: Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Shamsher Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Nilakanta Sharma. Forwards: Mandeep Singh, Gurjant Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Abhishek. Women's Squad:

Goalkeepers: Savita Punia, Rajani Etimarpu.

Defenders: Deep Grace Ekka, Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Udita. Midfielders: Nisha, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Monika, Neha, Jyoti, Navjot Kaur, Salima Tete. Forwards: Vandana Katariya, Lalremsiami, Navneet Kaur, Sharmila Devi, Sangita Kumari




