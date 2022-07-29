Commonwealth Games 2022: Indian men's sprint team finishes sixth with impressive timing

Indian cycling's Commonwealth Games campaign began on a disappointing note with all the three teams failing to make the finals here on Friday.

The Indian men's sprint team of Ronaldo Laitonjam, Y Rojit Singh, David Beckham Elkatohchoongo could not make it to the medal round, finishing sixth in the qualification with a total time of 44.702 seconds at the Lee Valley VeloPark. They were 2.480 seconds behind the first place finishers Australia.

The fastest two teams will race for gold while the third and fourth finishers in the qualifying round compete for bronze. The women's sprint team also did not do better than the men's side as it ended at seventh in the qualifying round with a total time of 51.433.

The Indian team, comprising Shushikala Agashe, Triyasha Paul and Mayuri Lute, was 3.592 second more than the New Zealand team, which clocked 47.841 seconds.

Then, the Indian men's 4000m pursuit team finished sixth and last in the qualification with a total time of 4:12.865 which was 23.044 second more than the leader New Zealand.

The Indian men's 4000m pursuit team comprises Venkappa Kengalagutti, Dinesh Kumar and Vishavjeet Singh.