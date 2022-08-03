Commonwealth Games 2022: What does the medal tally look like after Day 5?

India's Day 5 highlights at the Birmingham CWG was certainly dominated by four women who created history by winning a gold in the game of Lawn Bowls. There were some disappointments like Punam Yadav's failed attempts in Clean and Jerk, or Seema Punia and Navjot Kaur Dhillon's below par performances in the final, but the three medals accrued in the day outweigh everything else.

Here are the medals India won on Day 5 of the Commonwealth Games 2022:

Lawn Bowls Women's Fours (Gold) - The quartet of Pinki, Rupa Rani Tirkey, Nayanmoni Saikia, and Lovely Choubey made the whole country fall in love with a whole new sport which was once unknown to them before their golden win.

Table Tennis Men's Team (Gold) - The India Men's team were able to defend their title with flying colours after defeating Singapore in the final.

Badminton Mixed Team (Silver)- The Mixed team could not live up to the expectations as Malaysia's shuttlers were just a tad bit better than the Indians as they ran away with the gold, leaving their opponents with the silver.

Here is how India stands in the table after Day 5's wins:

Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 Australia 42 32 32 106 2 England 31 34 21 86 3 New Zealand 13 7 6 26 4 Canada 11 16 19 46 5 South Africa 6 5 5 16 6 India 5 5 3 13 7 Scotland 3 8 15 26 8 Wales 3 2 8 13





