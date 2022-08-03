Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Commonwealth Games
Commonwealth Games 2022: What does the medal tally look like after Day 5?
After a medal-filled Day 5, here is how India stands in the table at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022.
India's Day 5 highlights at the Birmingham CWG was certainly dominated by four women who created history by winning a gold in the game of Lawn Bowls. There were some disappointments like Punam Yadav's failed attempts in Clean and Jerk, or Seema Punia and Navjot Kaur Dhillon's below par performances in the final, but the three medals accrued in the day outweigh everything else.
Here are the medals India won on Day 5 of the Commonwealth Games 2022:
- Lawn Bowls Women's Fours (Gold)- The quartet of Pinki, Rupa Rani Tirkey, Nayanmoni Saikia, and Lovely Choubey made the whole country fall in love with a whole new sport which was once unknown to them before their golden win.
- Table Tennis Men's Team (Gold)- The India Men's team were able to defend their title with flying colours after defeating Singapore in the final.
- Badminton Mixed Team (Silver)- The Mixed team could not live up to the expectations as Malaysia's shuttlers were just a tad bit better than the Indians as they ran away with the gold, leaving their opponents with the silver.
Here is how India stands in the table after Day 5's wins:
Rank
Country
Gold
Silver
Bronze
Total
1
Australia
42
32
32
106
2
England
31
34
21
86
3
New Zealand
13
7
6
26
4
Canada
11
16
19
46
5
South Africa
6
5
5
16
6
India
5
5
3
13
7
Scotland
3
8
15
26
8
Wales
3
2
8
13
Next Story