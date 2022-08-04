India's biggest disappointments at the Commonwealth Games 2022

While one side of India's contingent at the 2022 Commonwealth Games is certainly the upsides and surprises, there haven't been a lack of below-par performances which turned into disappointments quite quickly.

These athletes came to Birmingham with experience, expertise, and a ton of promise, but all this did not matter as they failed to live up to their expectations. Here are some of the Indian athletes who have been huge disappointments at the ongoing CWG 2022:

Dutee Chand

The ace sprinter was a favourite to pose as a tough competitor in the women's 100m event, but she failed to go past the heats. Chand, the current national champion, finished an underwhelming fourth with a timing of 11.55 seconds. This was much below her personal best of 11.17 seconds, and she finished a disappointing 27th.

Seema Punia

The 2014 CWG silver medallist was a strong contender for a medal but her throws were disappointing to say the least. This is the first time India hasn't won a medal in discus throw since their 2002 win where Neelam Jaswant Singh won it in the women's event.

Table Tennis Women's team

While the men were able to defend their title in the team event, the Indian women's team were ousted in the quarter-finals, which was a shock for all table tennis fans. Malaysia got the better of the team which was headlined by Manika Batra, who was perhaps the most experienced one in the 4-member-team.

Sajan Prakash

A lot of hope was pinned on Prakash who is the first Indian swimmer to make the Olympics qualification cut. However, he failed to go past any of his heats. The swimmer participated in the 50m, 100m, and 200m butterfly events but could not leave a mark. The search of a CWG medal won by an able-bodies Indian swimmer goes on.

Punam Yadav

The two-time Commonwealth Games medallist was sure to get a podium finish if it weren't for her three failed clean & jerk attempts. While the first two were due to a bent elbow, a successful third lift was rendered null after she let go of the bar before getting the green signal from the referees.