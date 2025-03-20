India enters race to host 2030 Commonwealth Games

India has officially thrown its hat in the ring to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games.

On the 13th of March, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) officially submitted its an Expression of Interest (EOI) to the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) to host the 2030 edition of the Games.

The EOI is seen as a move aligned with India's interest to host the 2036 Olympic Games.

Earlier this year, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) had expressed its willingness to bid for the Games during an informal discussion with the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) president Chris Jenkins and chief executive Katie Sadlier, who were on a visit to India.

It was back in 2010 that India last hosted the Commonwealth Games.

Should India secure the rights to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games, several sports that will not be featured in the 2026 edition are expected to make a return. These include Hockey, badminton, wrestling and shooting, all disciplines that have been excluded from the Glasgow 2026 CWG.

The exclusion of these events last year had witnessed severe backlash from across the Indian sporting fraternity.