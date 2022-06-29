India's athletics squad for 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games

The Indian athletics contingent over the years has collected 28 medals, including 5 gold, 10 silver, and 18 bronze at the Commonwealth Games.



The Indian athletics squad for the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games will be led by the Tokyo Olympics and 2018 CWG gold medallist Neeraj Chopra.

The athletics contingent for this year also carries some other promising names apart from Neeraj Chopra. The unexpected track queen of the Gold Coast games 2018, Hima Das will be looking to repeat her astonishing performance in the Birmingham games 2022.

Joining the Javelin medal chase with Neeraj Chopra will be D.P Manu Rohit Yadav and Annu Rani - all of whom would be looking to secure their first Commonwealth Games medal.

India will be looking forward to securing podium finishes in long jump and triple jump too.

The ever-tough qualifying standard for this year's athletics participation by AFI has resulted in forming a very strong and determined athletics contingent for the upcoming Birmingham Games.

Indians qualified for Commonwealth Games 2022 athletics

Men

Avinash Sable - 3000m Steeplechase

Nitender Rawat - Marathon

M Sreeshankar - Long Jump

Muhammed Anees Yahiya - Long Jump

Abdulla Aboobacker - Triple Jump

Praveen Chithravel - Triple Jump

Eldhose Paul - Triple Jump

Tajinderpal Singh Toor - Shot Put*

Neeraj Chopra - Javelin Throw

DP Manu - Javelin Throw

Rohit Yadav - Javelin Throw

Sandeep Kumar - 10km Race Walk

Amit Khatri - 10km Race Walk

Amoj Jacob - 4x400m Relay*

Noah Nirmal Tom - 4x400m Relay

Arokia Rajiv - 4x400m Relay

Muhammed Ajmal - 4x400m Relay

Naganathan Pandi - 4x400m Relay

Rajesh Ramesh - 4x400m Relay

Women

Dhanalakshmi Sekar - 100m and 4x100m relay

Jyothi Yarraji - 100mHurdles

Aishwarya B - Long Jump and Triple Jump

Ancy Sojan - Long Jump

Manpreet Kaur - Shot Put

Navjeet Kaur Dhillon - Discus Throw*

Seema Punia - Discus Throw*

Annu Rani - Javelin Throw

Shilpa Rani - Javelin Throw

Manju Bala Singh - Hammer Throw

Sarita Romit Singh - Hammer Throw*

Bhawna Jat - 10km Race Walk*

Priyanka Goswami - 10km Race Walk

Hima Das - 4x100m relay

Dutee Chand - 4x100m relay

Srabani Nanda - 4x100m relay

MV Jilna - 4x100m relay

NS Simi - 4x100m relay



