Commonwealth Games
India's athletics squad for 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games
Here we take a look at the Indian athletics contingent for the 2022 Commonwealth Games.
The Indian athletics contingent over the years has collected 28 medals, including 5 gold, 10 silver, and 18 bronze at the Commonwealth Games.
The Indian athletics squad for the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games will be led by the Tokyo Olympics and 2018 CWG gold medallist Neeraj Chopra.
The athletics contingent for this year also carries some other promising names apart from Neeraj Chopra. The unexpected track queen of the Gold Coast games 2018, Hima Das will be looking to repeat her astonishing performance in the Birmingham games 2022.
Joining the Javelin medal chase with Neeraj Chopra will be D.P Manu Rohit Yadav and Annu Rani - all of whom would be looking to secure their first Commonwealth Games medal.
India will be looking forward to securing podium finishes in long jump and triple jump too.
The ever-tough qualifying standard for this year's athletics participation by AFI has resulted in forming a very strong and determined athletics contingent for the upcoming Birmingham Games.
Indians qualified for Commonwealth Games 2022 athletics
Men
Avinash Sable - 3000m Steeplechase
Nitender Rawat - Marathon
M Sreeshankar - Long Jump
Muhammed Anees Yahiya - Long Jump
Abdulla Aboobacker - Triple Jump
Praveen Chithravel - Triple Jump
Eldhose Paul - Triple Jump
Tajinderpal Singh Toor - Shot Put*
Neeraj Chopra - Javelin Throw
DP Manu - Javelin Throw
Rohit Yadav - Javelin Throw
Sandeep Kumar - 10km Race Walk
Amit Khatri - 10km Race Walk
Amoj Jacob - 4x400m Relay*
Noah Nirmal Tom - 4x400m Relay
Arokia Rajiv - 4x400m Relay
Muhammed Ajmal - 4x400m Relay
Naganathan Pandi - 4x400m Relay
Rajesh Ramesh - 4x400m Relay
Women
Dhanalakshmi Sekar - 100m and 4x100m relay
Jyothi Yarraji - 100mHurdles
Aishwarya B - Long Jump and Triple Jump
Ancy Sojan - Long Jump
Manpreet Kaur - Shot Put
Navjeet Kaur Dhillon - Discus Throw*
Seema Punia - Discus Throw*
Annu Rani - Javelin Throw
Shilpa Rani - Javelin Throw
Manju Bala Singh - Hammer Throw
Sarita Romit Singh - Hammer Throw*
Bhawna Jat - 10km Race Walk*
Priyanka Goswami - 10km Race Walk
Hima Das - 4x100m relay
Dutee Chand - 4x100m relay
Srabani Nanda - 4x100m relay
MV Jilna - 4x100m relay
NS Simi - 4x100m relay