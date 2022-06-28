How many judo medals have India won in Commonwealth Games?

Judo is now a core sport in every edition of sporting programs including the upcoming Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham. This year will mark the fourth appearance of judo in the Commonwealth Games.



Indian judokas have, so far, bagged 5 bronze and 3 silver medals across various weight divisions in 1990, 2002, and 2014 in the commonwealth games. India stands at 8th position in the updated medal tally of judo at the commonwealth games.

1990 Auckland Games

This year marked the first appearance of judo in CWG. Narender Singh shared the bronze medal in the 60kg weight category with James Charles of Wales. He also became the only judoka to be nominated for the Arjuna Award in 1999.

The next medal was not too far as Rajinder Kumar Dhanger bagged the bronze medal in the then 86kg category along with Chris Bacon of Australia. He also represented India in the middleweight category at the summer Olympics 1992.

2002 Manchester Games

After a gap of more than a decade, Indian judokas made their mark once again at the Commonwealth Games in 2002 at Manchester. Akram Shah became the first Indian judoka to secure a silver medal in the 60kg weight category. He also represented India in the 2004 Athens Olympics and secured ninth place in the judo middleweight category. Akram Shah was awarded the Arjuna Award in 2003.

Bhupinder Singh also joined Shah on the CWG podium by sharing the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category with Timothy Davis of Wales.

2014 Glasgow Games

Indian judokas displayed their best performance this year by securing 2 silver and 2 bronze medals. India got their second silver medalist in the form of Navjot Chana in the men's 60kg weight category by defeating South Africa's Daniel le grange in the semi-final meeting.

Sushila Likmabam became the first-ever Indian woman judoka to secure a medal when she defeated Chloe Reiner of Australia in the 48kg semifinals.

Joining the Sushila's women battlation, Kalpana Devi and Rajwinder Kaur secured bronze medals in 52kg and 78kg respectively. This year saw the rise of women judokas in India.







