Commonwealth Games 2022: How many gold medals will India win?

India have so far collected a total of 181 gold medals in the history of the Commonwealth Games. Breaking the 200-number mark can be very well on the cards for the Indian contingent at the CWG 2022, considering their pedigree in the event.

While the absence of shooting in the Birmingham games is expected to have a significant impact on their medal haul, the sport in which the country has amassed the most number of gold medals in their history at the games, there are a lot of other promising athletes who have been pegged as gold medal hopefuls.

Here are the Indians who have a very strong chance of clinching the gold medal in their respective disciplines:

Badminton (3)

PV Sindhu (Women's singles)

Lakshya Sen (Men's singles)

Indian Mixed Team

Weightlifting (3)

Mirabai Chanu (Women's 49 kg)

Jeremy Lalrinnunga (Men's 67 kg)

Achinta Sheuli (Men's 73 kg)

Wrestling (5)

Ravi Dahiya (Men's 57 kg)

Bajrang Punia (Men's 65 kg)

Deepak Punia (Men's 86 kg)

Anshu Malik (Women's 57 kg)

Vinesh Phogat (53 kg)

Boxing (3)

Amit Panghal (Men's 51 kg)

Lovlina Borgohain (Women's 70 kg)

Nikhat Zareen (Women's 50 kg)

Table Tennis (3)

Indian Men's Team

Sharath Kamal and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran (Men's Doubles)

Manika Batra and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran (Mixed Doubles)

Para Table Tennis (1)

Bhavina Patel (Women's singles C3-5)

Athletics (3)

Murali Sreeshankar (Men's Long Jump)

Annu Rani (Women's Javelin Throw)

Abdulla Aboobacker (Men's Triple Jump)

Hockey (1)

Men's Hockey Team

Para Swimming (1)

Suyash Yadav

Squash (2)

Saurav Ghosal and Dipika Pallikal (Mixed Doubles)

Dipika Pallikal and Joshna Chinappa (Women's Doubles)



