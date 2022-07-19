Hockey at the 2022 Commonwealth Games: Preview, Schedule, Indian players, Where to Watch, Live Stream

With less than 10 days to go for the Birmingham Commonwealth Games, the hockey fans and players alike will be rearing to witness another edition filled with fast-paced action on the field. The sport was introduced in the 1998 games and has become a fan-favourite over the years.



Preview

In all the six editions in which Hockey has been a part of the Commonwealth Games, the Australian teams have been an unrivalled side. Both the men's and women's teams from down under have been tough to overcome at the games.

While the Australian men have clinched the gold medal in all the six editions in which hockey has been a part, the women have won four gold medals, a silver, and a bronze. This alone makes both sides serious contenders for the top prize.

If we take a look at the Indian contingent, both teams have high hopes of attaining a podium finish, if not the gold medal. The men's team had their best performances in the 2010 and 2014 editions of the Commonwealth Games where they won the silver medal, the mighty Australians getting the better of them both times.

The women in blue will be aiming to recreate the golden performance of the 2002 Manchester games after an underwhelming showing at the 2022 World Cup. Janneke Schopman's girls are up against England, Canada, Wales, and Ghana in their group stage. The men are with the same teams for their group matches as well but they are in Pool B.

Schedule:

Women's Hockey:

Day 1- Friday, 29th July (1:30 pm-5 pm IST)

New Zealand vs Kenya

South Africa vs Scotland

(6:30 pm-10 pm IST)

India vs Ghana

Canada vs Wales

Day 2- Saturday, 30th July (6:30 pm-10 pm IST)

Australia vs Kenya

England vs Ghana

(11:30 pm-3 am IST)

India vs Wales

New Zealand vs Scotland

Day 3- Sunday, 31st July (11:30 pm-3 am IST)

Canada vs England

South Africa vs Australia

Day 4- Monday, 1st August (1:30 pm-5 pm IST)

Wales vs Ghana

Scotland vs Kenya

Day 5- Tuesday, 2nd August (1:30 pm-5 pm IST)

New Zealand vs Australia

Ghana vs Canada

(6:30 pm-10 pm IST)

India vs England

Kenya vs South Africa

Day 6- Wednesday, 3rd August (1:30 pm-5 pm IST)

Australia vs Scotland

Canada vs India

Day 7- Thursday, 4th August (1:30 pm-5 pm IST)

South Africa vs New Zealand

England vs Wales

Day 8- Friday, 5th August (1:30 pm-5 pm IST)

Classification Match 9 vs 10

Classification Match 7 vs 8

(10:30 pm-3 am IST)

Semi-Final 1

Semi-Final 2

Day 9- Sunday, 7th August (1:30 pm- 6 pm IST)

Classification Match 5 vs 6

Women's Bronze Medal Match (Semi-Final 1 runner-up vs Semi-Final 2 runner-up)

(7:30 pm- 12:30 IST)

Women's Gold Medal Match

Women's Medal Ceremony





Men's Hockey:



Day 1- Friday, 29th July (11:30 pm-3 am IST)

England vs Ghana

New Zealand vs Scotland

Day 2- Saturday, 30th July (1:30 pm- 5 pm IST)

South Africa vs Pakistan

Canada vs Wales

Day 3- Sunday, 31st July (1:30 pm-5 pm IST)

New Zealand vs Pakistan

Australia vs Scotland

(6:30 pm-10 pm IST)

England vs Wales

India vs Ghana

Day 4- Monday, 1st August (6:30 pm- 10 pm IST)

Scotland vs South Africa

England vs India

(11:30 pm-3 am IST)

Ghana vs Canada

New Zealand vs Australia

Day 5- Wednesday, 3rd August (6:30 pm-10 pm IST)

Canada vs India

Wales vs Ghana

(11:30 pm-3 am IST)

Pakistan vs Scotland

South Africa vs Australia

Day 6- Thursday, 4th August (6:30 pm-10 pm IST)

India vs Wales

Canada vs England

(11:30 pm-3 am IST)

South Africa vs New Zealand

Australia vs Pakistan

Day 7- Saturday, 6th August (1:30 pm-6 pm IST)

Classification Match 9 vs 10

Classification Match 7 vs 8

(10:30 pm-3 am IST)

Semi-Final 1

Semi-Final 2

Day 8- Sunday, 7th August (7:30 pm-12:30 pm IST)

Classification Match 5 vs 6

Day 9- Monday, 8th August (1:30 pm-4 pm IST)

Men's Bronze Medal Match (Semi-Final 1 runner-up vs Semi-Final 2 runner-up)

(5 pm-7:30 pm IST)

Men's Gold Medal Match

Men's Medal Ceremony

Indian Squad:

Women's:

Goalkeepers: Savita Punia, Rajani Etimarpu.

Defenders: Deep Grace Ekka, Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Udita.

Midfielders: Nisha, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Monika, Neha, Jyoti, Navjot Kaur, Salima Tete.

Forwards: Vandana Katariya, Lalremsiami, Navneet Kaur, Sharmila Devi, Sangita Kumari

Men's:

Goalkeepers: PR Sreejesh, Krishan Bahadur Pathak.

Defenders: Varun Kumar, Surendar Kumar, Harmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh.

Midfielders: Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Shamsher Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Nilakanta Sharma.

Forwards: Mandeep Singh, Gurjant Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Abhishek

Where to Watch?

All the hockey action can be viewed on Sony Sports Network.

LIVE Stream

For Live streaming, you can do so on Sony Liv.