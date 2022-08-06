Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Commonwealth Games
WATCH: Hima Das misses out on Commonwealth Games final by 0.01s
Indian sprinter Hima Das misses out on the 200m final at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022 by a whisker.
Ace sprinter Hima Das missed out on a spot in the women's 200m final at the Commonwealth Games 2022 by the smallest of margins. And this margin is a hundredth of a second!
Das finished third in the semi-final 2 with a timing of 23.42, which was just 0.01 seconds shy of Australian Ella Connolly's 23.41s. Connolly got automatic qualification due to her top two finish and unfortunately the Indian, who was a strong medal prospect, crashed out.
Watch the Indian's run and see how close the call was:
Next Story