WATCH: Hima Das misses out on Commonwealth Games final by 0.01s

Ace sprinter Hima Das missed out on a spot in the women's 200m final at the Commonwealth Games 2022 by the smallest of margins. And this margin is a hundredth of a second!

Das finished third in the semi-final 2 with a timing of 23.42, which was just 0.01 seconds shy of Australian Ella Connolly's 23.41s. Connolly got automatic qualification due to her top two finish and unfortunately the Indian, who was a strong medal prospect, crashed out.

