India At CWG 2022

India At CWG '22

Gold 9
silver 8
Bronze 9
india
Commonwealth Games

WATCH: Hima Das misses out on Commonwealth Games final by 0.01s

Indian sprinter Hima Das misses out on the 200m final at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022 by a whisker.

WATCH: Hima Das misses out on Commonwealth Games final by 0.01s
Hima Das

By

Rajdeep Saha

Published: 5 Aug 2022 7:53 PM GMT

Ace sprinter Hima Das missed out on a spot in the women's 200m final at the Commonwealth Games 2022 by the smallest of margins. And this margin is a hundredth of a second!

Das finished third in the semi-final 2 with a timing of 23.42, which was just 0.01 seconds shy of Australian Ella Connolly's 23.41s. Connolly got automatic qualification due to her top two finish and unfortunately the Indian, who was a strong medal prospect, crashed out.

Watch the Indian's run and see how close the call was:


Hima Das Commonwealth Games 
