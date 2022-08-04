Commonwealth Games 2022: Gurdeep Singh wins bronze in weightlifting

Indian weightlifter Gurdeep Singh continues the trend at the CWG 2022 and adds a bronze medal to India's tally after coming third in the Men's 109+ kg weightlifting event.

India hits double digits in weightlifting!💥



Gurdeep Singh claims the nation's 1️⃣0️⃣th weightlifting medal in men's 109+ category.



Overall medal tally: 17#CommonwealthGames2022 pic.twitter.com/DJWvlJq7hm — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) August 3, 2022

Singh snatched a total of 167 kg and clean & jerked a massive 223 kg, thereby bringing his medal-winning total to 390 kg. Pakistan's Muhammad Nooh Dastgir Butt won the gold with a Games record of 405 kg total weight lifted.



The Indian weightlifters have now double digit medals in the sport, much more than the nine medals they won at the 2018 Gold Coast games.



