Commonwealth Games 2022: 4 years after Youth Olympics gold, Jeremy Lalrinnunga bags Commonwealth Games gold

Young Indian weightlifter Jeremy Lalrinunnga, on Sunday, bagged the gold medal in men's 67kg at the ongoing 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games. The 19-year-old lifted a total of 300kg to be crowned the champion.

Jeremy started off with a lift of 136kg in snatch, before improving it to 140kg and taking a massive 10kg lead by the end of the snatch round. Nigeria's Edidiong Joseph Umoafia was the second best in snatch with 130kg - a weight lower than Jeremy's first attempt.

The Mizoram lad then led lifted 154kg in his first clean and jerk attempt before faltering in his second attempt at lifting 160kg. Jeremy, however, came back strongly in his third and final clean and jerk attempt to successfully lift 160kg and walk away with the Commonwealth Games gold with a total of 300kg.

Jeremy Lalrinnunga had shot to fame in 2018, when he was crowned the Youth Olympic Champion in Buenos Aires, Argentina.