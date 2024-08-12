Glasgow agrees to host 2026 Commonwealth Games: Report

After a year of uncertainty, Glasgow, Scotland, has reportedly agreed to host the 2026 Commonwealth Games after the Australian state of Victoria's surprising withdrawal last year. Later, Malaysia, after showing an interest, expressed its inability to host the CWG.

Glasgow hosted the Commonwealth Games in 2014.

According to veteran Olympics reporter Duncan Mackay, Glasgow has agreed to host the 2026 Commonwealth Games.

“Some good news for the Commonwealth Games, I am hearing. Multiple people have told me during the (2024 Paris Olympics) that (Commonwealth Games Federation) have reached an agreement with Scotland for Glasgow to host the 2026 Commonwealth Games,” he tweeted overnight.

Mackay also said that an official statement about this is expected to be announced early this week.

Glasgow's existing infrastructure makes it an ideal host, offering a cost-effective solution that wouldn't significantly burden public funds.

The Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) faced multiple setbacks in securing a new host after Victoria's withdrawal, with potential hosts like Gold Coast and Christchurch failing to gain government backing.

Even Malaysia, which was offered $100 million in support, turned down the opportunity.



Glasgow's readiness for the 2026 Commonwealth Games is met with mixed feelings.

Locals acknowledge the positive impact of hosting such an event but express concerns about the financial burden, especially considering the city's current budget cuts.

While some remain optimistic, others emphasize the importance of hosting the Games within a manageable budget.