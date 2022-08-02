Commonwealth Games 2022: Former beauty queen Sarah Davies wins weightlifting gold

England secured another gold medal at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 when former beauty queen Sarah Davies won the gold medal in Women's 71 Kg weightlifting after lifting 229 Kg.

She clearly dominated the match as her nearest competitor Alexis lifted 15 Kg less than her and won the silver medal. Indian Harjinder Kaur won the bronze medal with a lift of 212 Kg. It was dramatic as the Nigerian who was slated to win Gold failed in all her attempts.

Gold for Sarah Davies!Congratulations to Sarah Davies who has just stepped off the platform at the Commonwealth Games competing in the women's 71kg category for England.Best snatch- 103kgBest clean & jerk - 126kgTotal - 229kg🥇🥇🥇🥇Well done Sarah! pic.twitter.com/ruW7WndpAq — BritishWeightLifting (@GBWeightLifting) August 1, 2022

Sarah Davies before coming into weightlifting was a beauty queen. She won the pageant title of Miss Leeds and Miss Intercontinental England before turning into a weightlifter.

Davies won the silver medal at World Championships 2021 and silver at 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

Sarah holds six different British records across two different categories.