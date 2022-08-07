Bg

India At CWG 2022

India At CWG '22

Gold 17
silver 13
Bronze 20
india
Commonwealth Games

Commonwealth Games 2022: Indian DOTA 2 Esports team wins bronze

The Indian DOTA 2 esports team, on Sunday, clinched the bronze medal in the ongoing Commonwealth Esports Championships.

Team India for the Commonwealth Esports Championship in Birmingham 2022 (Source: Twitter/ Alex Gabriel Simon)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-08-07T22:53:59+05:30

The Indian DOTA 2 esports team, on Sunday, clinched the bronze medal in the ongoing Commonwealth Esports Championships. The Indian team comprising of Moin Ejaz, Ketan Goyal, Abhishek Yadav, Shubham Goli and Vishal Vernekar beat the team from New Zealand 2-0 in the final.


The Indian team had earlier lost to Malaysia in the semifinals. Esports is a part of the 2022 Commonwealth Games as a demonstration event and hence the medal will not be counted in the official tally.


