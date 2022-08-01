Commonwealth Games 2022: Dutee Chand hoists Pride flag during the opening ceremony

Dutee Chand was the first openly gay Indian athlete who opened up about her sexuality back in 2019. In the opening ceremony of the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 held in Birmingham, Chand along with fellow athletes of the LGBTQ+ community unfurled pride flags as a message.

British swimmer Tom Daley put out a post on his Instagram handle where he shared a picture of himself with the other athletes who joined him in solidarity against homophobia which is still rampant in many of the Commonwealth Games nations.



