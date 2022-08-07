Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Commonwealth Games
Commonwealth Games 2022: Double podium for India in Triple Jump
Indian triple jumpers Eldhose Paul and Abdulla Aboobacker get podium finishes in Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022.
A piece of history was created at the Triple Jump sand pit at the Commonwealth Games 2022 as two Indians clinched first and second place finishes. It was Eldhose Paul who won the gold and Abdulla Aboobacker who clinched the silver.
Only 0.01m separated the two as Paul's 17.03m jump gave him the edge past Aboobacker's 17.02m attempt. Another Indian, Praveen Chitravel, was also in the fray and finished a commendable fourth in the final. It was Bermuda's Jah-Nhai Perinchief who took the bronze medal.
Last month, Paul became the first Indian to qualify for the Triple Jump finals at the World Athletics Championship 2022, and finished 9th in the same.
Next Story