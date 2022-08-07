Commonwealth Games 2022: Wrestling bronze medallist Divya Kakran calls out Delhi govt for lack of support

Indian wrestler Divya Kakran brought pride to the country after she won the bronze medal at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in the women's 68 kg category. Like many others, the 23-year-old grappled through a lot of difficulties to represent her country at the highest level. And like many others, she too did not receive any support from the governing authorities.

मेडल की बधाई देने पर दिल्ली के माननीय मुख्यमंत्री जी को तहे दिल से धन्यवाद मेराआपसे एक निवेदन है की मै पिछले 20 साल से दिल्ली मे रह रही हू ओर यही अपने खेल कुश्ती का अभ्यास कर रही हू परंतुअब तक मुझे राज्य सरकारसे किसी तरह की कोई इनाम राशि नही दी गई न कोई मदद दी गई @ArvindKejriwal — Divya kakran (@DivyaWrestler) August 7, 2022

On Twitter, Kakran posted a message thanking Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for his congratulatory words. In the same sentence, the wrestler pointed out the lack of any recognition or support of any kind from the state government in the years she's been practising the sport in the state.

Her short tweet has amassed great number of reactions and comments. Once translated to English, the request written in Hindi mentioned how the state of Delhi hasn't given any sort of reward, help, or any other form of acknowledgement to her, which is otherwise given to other athletes hailing from different disciplines.





