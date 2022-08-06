Commonwealth Games 2022: Divya Kakran, Mohit Grewal win bronze in wrestling

Indian wrestlers Divya Kakran (women's 68kg) and Mohit Grewal (men's 125kg) won bronze medals in their respective categories at the ongoing 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

Divya had got a tough 68kg draw as she found Tokyo Olympic silver medallist and 11-time African champion Blessing Oborududu from Nigeria in her campaign-opener.

The first round was worth a final though but Divya was outplayed by the formidable Nigerian. The Asian Games bronze medallist won her repechage round against Blandine Nyeh Ngiri by fall.

Mohit wins bronze in 125kg

On the other hand, Mohit Grewal too bagged bronze with a 6-0 win over Jamaica's Aaron Johnson of Jamaica. He had earlier lost 2-12 by technical superiority to the wrestler from Canada to make his way into the bronze medal contest of men's 125kg.



