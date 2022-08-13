Commonwealth Games 2022: Debutants who won medals for India

India won a total of 61 medals at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham. India finished 4th on the medal tally with 22 gold, 16 silver and 23 bronze. The Indian contingent had a total of 215 athletes and lots of them were making their debut.

Indian debutants didn't disappoint and performed exceptionally well. Lakshya Sen, Ravi Dahiya, Nikhat Zareen, Eldhose Paul, Nitu Ghanghas, Naveen Malik and many more won gold on their debut. Avinash Sable and Priyanka Goswami grabbed historic silver medals in Athletics.

Silver winning Indian Men's hockey team had seven debutants featuring for them while the women's hockey which won bronze had seven debutants featuring for them too. 6 out of 10 weightlifting medals were won by debutants.

All 8 debutants in wrestling won medals on their first appearance in Commonwealth Games.

Here is a look at the list of debutants who shone on their CWG debut: