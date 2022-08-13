Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Commonwealth Games
Commonwealth Games 2022: Debutants who won medals for India
A total of 48 debutants made their mark across different disciplines and won medals for India at Commonwealth Games 2022.
India won a total of 61 medals at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham. India finished 4th on the medal tally with 22 gold, 16 silver and 23 bronze. The Indian contingent had a total of 215 athletes and lots of them were making their debut.
Indian debutants didn't disappoint and performed exceptionally well. Lakshya Sen, Ravi Dahiya, Nikhat Zareen, Eldhose Paul, Nitu Ghanghas, Naveen Malik and many more won gold on their debut. Avinash Sable and Priyanka Goswami grabbed historic silver medals in Athletics.
Silver winning Indian Men's hockey team had seven debutants featuring for them while the women's hockey which won bronze had seven debutants featuring for them too. 6 out of 10 weightlifting medals were won by debutants.
All 8 debutants in wrestling won medals on their first appearance in Commonwealth Games.
Here is a look at the list of debutants who shone on their CWG debut:
- Avinash Sable- Athletics (3000m Steeplechase)- Silver
- Priyanka Goswami- Athletics (10000m Racewalk)- Silver
- Murali Sreeshankar- Athletics (Long Jump)- Silver
- Eldhose Paul- Athletics (Triple Jump)- Gold
- Abdulla Aboobacker- Athletics (Triple Jump)- Silver
- Lakshya Sen- Badminton (Men's Single and Mixed Team)- Gold and Silver
- Sumeeth Reddy- Badminton (Mixed Team)- Silver
- Aakarshi Kashyap- Badminton (Mixed Team)- Silver
- Treesa Jolly- Badminton (Mixed Team and Women's Doubles)- Silver and Bronze
- Gayatri Gopichand- Badminton (Mixed Team and Women's Doubles)- Silver and Bronze
- Rohit Tokas- Boxing (Men's Welterweight)- Bronze
- Jaismine- Boxing (Women's Lightweight)- Bronze
- Sagar Ahlawat- Boxing (Men's Super Heavyweight)- Silver
- Nitu Ghanghas- Boxing (Women's Minimumweight)- Gold
- Nikhat Zareen- Boxing (Women's Light Flyweight)- Gold
- Jugraj Singh- Hockey- Silver
- Shamsher Singh- Hockey- Silver
- Abhishek- Hockey- Silver
- Krishan Pathak- Hockey- Silver
- Hardik Singh- Hockey- Silver
- Surender Kumar- Hockey- Silver
- Jarmanpreet Singh- Hockey- Silver
- Salima Tete- Hockey- Bronze
- Jyoti- Hockey- Bronze
- Udita- Hockey- Bronze
- Nisha- Hockey- Bronze
- Sangita Kumari- Hockey- Bronze
- Sharmila Devi- Hockey- Bronze
- Sonika- Hockey- Bronze
- Tulika Maan- Judo- Silver
- Vijay Yadav- Judo- Bronze
- Navneet Singh- Lawn Bowls ( Men's fours)- Silver
- Sudhir- Para Powerlifting- Gold
- Sreeja Akula- Table Tennis (Mixed Doubles)- Gold
- Jeremy Lalrinnunga- Weightlifting (Men's 67 kg)- Gold
- Achinta Sheuli- Weightlifting (Men's 73 kg)- Gold
- Bindyarani Devi- Weightlifting (Women's 55 kg)- Silver
- Sanket Sargar- Weightlifting (Men's 55 kg) - Silver
- Harjinder Kaur- Weightlifting (Women's 71 kg)- Bronze
- Lovepreet Singh- Weightlifting (Men's 109 kg) - Bronze
- Ravi Dahiya- Wrestling (Men's 65 kg)- Gold
- Naveen Malik- Wrestling (Men's 74 kg)- Gold
- Deepak Punia- Wrestling (Men's 86 kg)- Gold
- Deepak Nehra- Wrestling (Men's 97 kg)- Bronze
- Mohit Grewal- Wrestling (Men's 125 kg)- Bronze
- Anshu Malik- Wrestling (Women's 57 kg)- Silver
- Pooja Sihag- Wrestling (Women's 76 kg)- Bronze
- Pooja Gehlot- Wrestling (Women's 50 kg)- Bronze
- Indian Women's Cricket Team- Silver
