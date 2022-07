Commonwealth Games 2022: Day 1 Schedule- India begin their journey in Boxing, Cricket, Hockey

The Indian contingent have an exciting events lined up to kick off their 2022 Commonwealth Games journey. The women's cricket and hockey teams will be looking to get a winning start with their opening group stage matches.

The men's boxing team will also commence their hopes to get a podium finish with their respective categories. Additionally, the Indian table tennis teams will go through their qualifying rounds as well.

Other sports which will see Indian athletes in action include swimming, gymnastics, squash, lawn bowls, track cycling, and triathlon.

Day 1 Schedule 29th July (IST Time)

Boxing

Shiva Thapa- 63.5 kg Round of 32 (4:30 pm)



Sumit Kundu- 75kg Round of 32 (4:30 pm)



Rohit Tokas 67kg Round of 32 (11:00 pm)



Ashish Chaudhary 80kg Round of 32 (11:00 pm)

Cricket

India v Australia- Group A match (3:30 pm)



Gymnastics

Yogeshwar, Satyajit, Saif- Men Individual and Team Qualifying (1:30 pm)

Men Team Final (if Qualified) (10:00 pm)

Hockey

India v Ghana- Women Group Stage (6:30 pm)

Lawn Bowls

Nayanmoni- Women Singles (1:00 pm)



Dinesh, Navneet, Chandan- Men Triples (1:00 pm)



Sunil, Mridul- Men Pair Round 1 (7:30 pm)



Rupa, Tania, Lovely- Women Four Round 1 (7:30 pm)

Swimming

Kushagra- 400m FreeStyle Heats (3:00 pm)



Ashish- 100m BackStroke S9 Heats (3:00 pm)



Sajan- 50m Butterfly Heats (3:00 pm)



Srihari- 100m BackStroke H (3:00 pm)



Kushagra (if Qualified)- 400m Freestyle Final (1:30 pm)

Ashish (if Qualified)- 100m Backstroke S9 Final (11:30 pm)



Sajan (if Qualified)- 50m Butterfly Semis (11:30 pm)



Srihari (if Qualified)- 100m Backstroke Semis (11:30 pm)

Squash

Saurav, Ramit, Abhay- Round of 64 (4:30 pm)



Joshna, Sunayna, Anahat- Round of 64 (4:30 pm)



Men Singles- Round of 64 (10:30 pm)



Women Singles- Round of 64 (10:30 pm)



Table Tennis

Men Team- Qualifying Round 1 (2:00 pm)



Women Team- Qualifying Round 1 (2:00 pm)

Men Team- Qualifying Round 2 (8:30 pm)

Women Team- Qualifying Round 2 (8:30 pm)



Track Cycling

Vishwajeet, Naman, Venkappa, Anantha, Dinesh- Men Team Pursuit Qualification (2:30 pm)



Mayuri, Triyasha, Shushikala- Women Team Sprint Qualification (2:30 pm)



Y Rojit, Ronaldo, David, Esow- Men Team Sprint Qualification (2:30 pm)



Men Team Pursuit Final (if Qualification) (8:30 pm)

Women Team Sprint Final (if Qualification) (8:30 pm)



Men Team Sprint Final (if Qualification) (8:30 pm)



Triathlon



Adarsh, Vishwanath- Men Final (3:30 pm)



Sanjana, Pragnya- Women Final (3:30 pm)-