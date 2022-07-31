Commonwealth Games 2022: Cyclists Ronaldo and Vishavjeet become the first Indians to qualify for knockouts

India witnessed historic moments today in Track Cycling as Ronaldo Singh qualified for the round of 16 of the Men's Sprint becoming the first Indian man to do in the history of Commonwealth Games.

#Cycling Update 🚨



Men's Sprint - Qualifying



Ronaldo Laitonjam finished 13th with a timing of 10.012 to qualify for 1/8 Finals



David Beckham clocked 10.120 to finish 18th & Esow clocked 10.361 to finish 23rd out of 27 riders — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) July 31, 2022

Ronaldo clocked a timing of 10.012 seconds in the qualification finishing 13th and almost breaching the 10-second mark which he breached at Asian Championship last month and clinched silver.



Although he later lost to the former World Champion Matthew Glaetzer by 0.162 seconds, fine margins that is what matters in cycling.

The second historic moment for India came in Men's Scratch Race when Vishavjeet Singh came fourth in his heat to qualify for the finals of the Men's scratch race. Vishavjeet became the first Indian to do so in the history of the Commonwealth Games.

#Cycling Update 🚨



Men's 15km Scratch Race - Qualifying Round - Heat 2



Vishavjeet Singh finishes 5th; qualifying for the FINAL



Watch out for his Final tonight, 31st July at 11:12 PM#Cheer4India

#India4CWG2022 pic.twitter.com/xWJ2X8U4tv — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) July 31, 2022

Vishavjeet will fight for the podium at 11:12 PM IST in the finals of the Men's Scratch Race.

Both the cyclists might not achieve a podium finish but this performance is encouraging and signs of the a bright road ahead justifying all the achievements in the recent past.