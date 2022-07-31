Commonwealth Games
Commonwealth Games 2022: Cyclists Ronaldo and Vishavjeet become the first Indians to qualify for knockouts
Indian cyclists Ronaldo Singh and Vishavjeet Singh created history as they became the first Indians to move beyond the qualifying stage in their respective events.
India witnessed historic moments today in Track Cycling as Ronaldo Singh qualified for the round of 16 of the Men's Sprint becoming the first Indian man to do in the history of Commonwealth Games.
Ronaldo clocked a timing of 10.012 seconds in the qualification finishing 13th and almost breaching the 10-second mark which he breached at Asian Championship last month and clinched silver.
Although he later lost to the former World Champion Matthew Glaetzer by 0.162 seconds, fine margins that is what matters in cycling.
The second historic moment for India came in Men's Scratch Race when Vishavjeet Singh came fourth in his heat to qualify for the finals of the Men's scratch race. Vishavjeet became the first Indian to do so in the history of the Commonwealth Games.
Vishavjeet will fight for the podium at 11:12 PM IST in the finals of the Men's Scratch Race.
Both the cyclists might not achieve a podium finish but this performance is encouraging and signs of the a bright road ahead justifying all the achievements in the recent past.