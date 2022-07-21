Cycling at the 2022 Commonwealth Games: Preview, Schedule, Indian players, Where to Watch, Live Stream

Cycling is a sport Indians aren't much familiar with until recently. India scooped up 20 medals in the recently concluded Asian Track Cycling Championship courtesy of Junior World Champion Ronaldo Singh. Cycling has been a part of the Commonwealth Games since the 2nd edition of the 1934 Commonwealth Games. It is an optional sport which has appeared in every edition of the games.

Preview

India has never won anything in cycling at CWG. With the recent rise of Indian cyclists at the international level, Commonwealth Games will a good opportunity for Indian youngsters to rub shoulders with the giants of the game.

India has named a 13-member contingent with 9 male cyclists and 9 female cyclists. The Indian challenge will be led by new sensations Ronaldo Singh, Rojit Singh, David Beckham and Esow. Mayuri Lute will be leading India's challenge in the women's category.

Even if they don't win a medal this Indian team certainly looks to put up a show and get close to the Olympic berth.

Schedule

Day 1- Friday, 29th July Women's Tandem B - Sprint Qualification (02:30 pm - 05:30 pm IST) Women's 4000m Team Pursuit Qualification (02:30 pm - 05:30 pm IST) Men's 4000m Team Pursuit Qualification (02:30 pm - 05:30 pm IST) Women's Team Sprint Qualification (02:30 pm - 05:30 pm IST) Women's Tandem B - Sprint Semi-Finals (02:30 pm - 05:30 pm IST) Men's Team Sprint Qualification (02:30 pm - 05:30 pm IST) Women's Tandem B - Sprint Finals (08:30 pm- 11:00 pm IST) Men's Tandem B - 1000m Time Trial (08:30 pm- 11:00 pm IST) Women's 4000m Team Pursuit Finals (08:30 pm- 11:00 pm IST) Men's Tandem B - 1000m Medal Ceremony (08:30 pm- 11:00 pm IST) Women's 4000m Team Pursuit Medal Ceremony (08:30 pm- 11:00 pm IST) Men's 4000m Team Pursuit Finals (08:30 pm- 11:00 pm IST) Women's Tandem B - Sprint Medal Ceremony (08:30 pm- 11:00 pm IST) Men's 4000m Team Pursuit Medal Ceremony (08:30 pm- 11:00 pm IST) Women's Team Sprint Finals (08:30 pm- 11:00 pm IST) Men's Team Sprint Finals (08:30 pm- 11:00 pm IST) Women's Team Sprint Medal Ceremony (08:30 pm- 11:00 pm IST) Men's Team Sprint Medal Ceremony (08:30 pm- 11:00 pm IST)



Indian Squad

Men's:

Y. Rojit Singh

L. Ronaldo Singh

E. David Beckham

Esow Alben

Vishavjeet Singh

Dinesh Kumar

Naman Kapil

Venkappa Shivappa Kengalgutti

Annantha Narayanan

Women's:

Mayuri Lute

Triyasha Paul

Meenakshi

Shushikala Agashe

Where to Watch?

All the action can be seen on the official broadcaster's, Sony Sports Network, channel.

LIVE Stream

Sony Liv is the place to be for all your live stream action of the 2022 Commonwealth Games.