CWG 2022: Did you know wrestler Pooja Gehlot's opponent acted in Aamir Khan's Dangal?

Indian wrestler Pooja Gehlot made a successful start to her campaign at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022 in the Women's Freestyle 50kg category as she defeated Christelle Lemofack Letchidjio of Scotland.

But what is interesting is that her opponent, Christelle, has a closer connection to India as she has starred in the Aamir Khan-led epic sports blockbuster, Dangal, where Christelle played a Nigerian opponent in a movie focussing on the Phogat family.

Dangal was a major hit at the box office and is one of the best sports biopics that has come from India. With Aamir Khan playing the role of Mahabir Phogat, the movie shows the story of India's top wrestlers - Geeta and Babita Phogat.

In that film, Christelle made her big Bollywood break as a Nigerian opponent who finishes third to the two Indian sisters. Letchidjio's role in the 2016 smash-hit is one of many chapters in her fascinating story as a wrestler.

The role for Letchidjio was teed up by Jit Singh Rakhra, Team Leader of England Wrestling side.

"We travelled to shoot scenes in the cities of Mumbai, New Delhi and Ludhiana, these were three dream trips," the grappler mentioned to Team Scotland.



"The difficult part was 'wrestling' with the main actresses. I had to teach them the basics.



"How to stand, to shift, to land. But me, as the wrestler, I had to protect her and cover her and put my hand down when we did the moves but not have it seen on camera.



"One twisted her ankle once in an accident in one of the scenes so we had to come back to finish that one. It was a great thrill and it's a great story to be part of."

At the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022, Pooja Gehlot won by VSU1 (12-2) in the Nordic category against Christelle.