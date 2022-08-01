Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Commonwealth Games 2022 Table Tennis Men's Team Semi-finals LIVE: India vs Nigeria — Scores, Results, Medal, Blog
Led by Sharath Kamal and G. Sathiyan, the Indian table tennis men's team will be in the semi-finals against a dominant Nigerian side at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022. Follow all table tennis action LIVE.
After a great outing against Bangladesh in the quarterfinals, defending champions India will be up against Nigeria in the men's table tennis team semi-finals.
With veterans, Sharath Kamal, G. Sathiyan in the squad, the Indian men's team will be looking to have a good tie against a strong Nigerian side.
- 1 Aug 2022 7:04 PM GMT
Harmeet serves sharply and it is 3 ALL in Game 3!
Harmeet lets his service have the sting and levels at 3 ALL!
- 1 Aug 2022 6:57 PM GMT
Into Game 2, sheer dominance from Sathiyan and Harmeet!
Sathiyan and Harmeet are on a roll and lead 7-1
- 1 Aug 2022 5:48 PM GMT
Pretty interesting match-ups coming your way as the defending champs fight for a spot in the finals!
India has selected wisely for the semi-finals as they take on Nigeria.
For Nigeria, their star player is Aruna Quadri who is the World No. 15 player and the best African player on the tour!
