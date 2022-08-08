Commonwealth Games
Commonwealth Games Table Tennis Finals LIVE: G. Sathiyan in bronze final, Sharath Kamal in gold medal action — Scores, Medal, Blog
Sharath Kamal will look to increase his legend by fighting for men's singles gold while G. Sathiyan will eye a bronze on the final day of the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022. Follow table tennis action LIVE.
Hello and welcome to the final day of table tennis action from the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022!
It's been a surreal few days where we witnessed some spectacular victories and suffered some crushing losses. But through it all, the veteran Sharath Kamal has shown like a bright star for Indian table tennis as he will play for gold, and his fourth medal from this CWG, in the men's singles final.
Meanwhile, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran will also fight for bronze.
Follow all table tennis action live:
Live Updates
- 8 Aug 2022 10:25 AM GMT
SATHIYAN TAKES GAME 1
Brilliant composure under pressure from Sathiyan as he takes the first game 11-1.
- 8 Aug 2022 10:19 AM GMT
5-5
A good comeback from Drinkhall as he pockets three points in a row to equalise 5-5.
- 8 Aug 2022 10:18 AM GMT
Sathiyan with the lead
A tight start to the contest, but Sathiyan Gnanasekaran edges 3-2 ahead.
- 8 Aug 2022 9:39 AM GMT
A very good afternoon as we have medals up for grabs today!
Indian veteran paddlers G. Sathiyan and Sharath Kamal will be in action at the Birmingham CWG 2022!
While Sathiyan will play for bronze, Sharath Kamal will be looking for a third gold in this CWG 2022!