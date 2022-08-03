Commonwealth Games 2022: Saurav Ghoshal bags first-ever medal in squash singles

Enjoying a great run at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022, India's veteran squash star Saurav Ghoshal has bagged a historic medal for India in the singles event, for the first time, as he defeated former World No. 1 James Willstrop of England in the bronze medal clash.

Not having to sweat it out much, Ghoshal made haste and won the match, 11-6, 11-1, 11-4!

Keeping great pace in the rallies, Saurav Ghoshal was dominating a major section of the match and was in great form.

History created by Saurav Ghosal!💯



The former junior world number 1 has won 🇮🇳's first singles medal in squash at the Commonwealth Games, beating 6-time World Championships medallist James Willstrop!#CommonwealthGames | #Squash pic.twitter.com/unmzhnAU58 — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) August 3, 2022

In the semi-finals, Ghoshal, a former World No. 10, had lost to New Zealand's Paul Coll, 11-9, 11-4, 11-1.



With this win, Ghoshal becomes the first Indian squash athlete to win a medal in a singles event at the Commonwealth Games.

Before this, India had medalled in squash but it was in the doubles events.

In fact, in the last edition of the Commonwealth Games at Gold Coast in 2018, Ghoshal clinched a silver alongside partner Dipika Pallikal Karthik.

But for the longest time, a medal in the singles eluded India, which makes this bronze medal win even more special and historic for India.