"I make moves on mat, not politics" - CWG medallist Divya Kakran slams Delhi Govt. for false claims

Commonwealth Games bronze medallist in Women's 68 Kg Divya Kakran has refuted all the claims made by the Delhi Government and Chief Minister on her remarks about not getting help from the Delhi government.

The AAP government in a statement said," The Delhi government respects all sportspersons of the country and prays for their bright future." "Currently Divya Kakran plays for Uttar Pradesh. If she had played from Delhi or she had been part of any sports scheme of the government or she has applied in any such scheme then the government will surely look into it," it said.

मेडल की बधाई देने पर दिल्ली के माननीय मुख्यमंत्री जी को तहे दिल से धन्यवाद मेराआपसे एक निवेदन है की मै पिछले 20 साल से दिल्ली मे रह रही हू ओर यही अपने खेल कुश्ती का अभ्यास कर रही हू परंतुअब तक मुझे राज्य सरकारसे किसी तरह की कोई इनाम राशि नही दी गई न कोई मदद दी गई @ArvindKejriwal — Divya kakran (@DivyaWrestler) August 7, 2022

Responding to their claims, Divya Kakran who is a resident of Gokulpuri, East Delhi said, "I have been living here in the Gokulpuri area for more than 20 years. I have represented Delhi from 2011 to 2017 and shifted my base to Uttar Pradesh in 2017 end due to lack of support from Delhi Government".



Talking to The Bridge, Divya says," I am doing all this to show the truth and I have enough proofs that I have represented Delhi. My only fault is that I asked for my due publicly".

Several AAP personnel made claims on Twitter that Divya doesn't belong to Delhi.

"After winning a bronze medal on such a big stage, I am getting questions about where I belong and when I left Delhi instead of congratulatory calls", says Divya.

When asked about what is the future ahead, Divya explains, "I am being painted as a politically motivated person which is wrong. I make my moves on the mat, not in politics. I want to end this saga and focus on the upcoming Asian Games and Olympics.

Multiple documents show that Divya has represented Delhi at multiple levels. (Special Arrangement- THE BRIDGE)

The Bridge accessed documents from Divya which further prove the fact that She did represent Delhi from 2011 to 2017 at different levels from School to the National level.



Talking to The Bridge, Deepak Ansuia, local wrestling coach says, "I have seen this girl going from local dangals of mud to the mat of Commonwealth Games. Delhi Government never supported any of these local players. I have seen many careers ending due to a lack of support. I hope Divya's fight puts this issue in the limelight and athletes get the help they deserve".