Commonwealth Games 2022: Manika Batra back with nail art featuring Indian flag

Trust Manika Batra to show up in style as the ace Indian paddler and 4-time Commonwealth Games medallist started her campaign in the women's team event with a dominant win, sporting nail art that has the India flag on it.

Taking on the South African team, Manika Batra was dominant from start to finish and won the match easily and started her campaign at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games on a stunning note!

An easy victory for the Indian women's table tennis team, and the signature #ManikaBatra nail art has made its appearance.#Birmingham2022 #CommonwealthGames2022 pic.twitter.com/V5IqRQrVB1 — Amit Kamath (@jestalt) July 29, 2022

This isn't the first time that Manika Batra has turned up the style quotient and brought in the flavour of patriotism as well at a multi-sporting extravaganza.

Manika Batra sported tricolour nail art at the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games

At the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games where Batra rose as a star and became the poster girl for Indian table tennis, she was sporting tricolour paint that became a hot topic of discussion as well.



At the Tokyo Olympics last year, the World No. 41 paddler donned a similar style as well, ensuring that her nails stay in vogue and in theme with India's spirit!

"I keep a symbol of India with me while competing," Manika Batra had said about her sporting tricolour based nail art during her recent interaction with Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi!



This is how @manikabatra_TT has prepared for #Tokyo2020! 😁🇮🇳 #Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/BGAS9ZWRvO — MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) July 19, 2021



