Commonwealth Games 2022: Manika Batra back with nail art featuring Indian flag

Ace Indian paddler Manika Batra turned up the style quotient at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022 as her famous tricolour, India-flag-themed nail art made an appearance during the women's team event.

Manika Batra sporting nail art with the Indian flag at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022

By

Sohinee

Published: 29 July 2022 11:44 AM GMT

Trust Manika Batra to show up in style as the ace Indian paddler and 4-time Commonwealth Games medallist started her campaign in the women's team event with a dominant win, sporting nail art that has the India flag on it.

Taking on the South African team, Manika Batra was dominant from start to finish and won the match easily and started her campaign at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games on a stunning note!

This isn't the first time that Manika Batra has turned up the style quotient and brought in the flavour of patriotism as well at a multi-sporting extravaganza.

Manika Batra sported tricolour nail art at the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games

At the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games where Batra rose as a star and became the poster girl for Indian table tennis, she was sporting tricolour paint that became a hot topic of discussion as well.

At the Tokyo Olympics last year, the World No. 41 paddler donned a similar style as well, ensuring that her nails stay in vogue and in theme with India's spirit!


