Commonwealth Games 2022: India's Tulika Maan wins silver in judo

Knocking on history's doors, Indian judo athlete Tulika Maan put up a stellar show in the Women's +78 kg - Final at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022 and clinched the silver medal for India.

The 23-year-old judoka from Delhi had the chance to become the first Indian judo athlete to clinch the yellow metal from the Commonwealth Games but after her opponent, Scotland's Sarah Adlington did an ippon, Tulika Maan had to settle for a silver.

Interestingly, Tulika Maan was barely 14 when her father Satbir Maan was shot dead over a business rivalry.

She could give emotional support to her mother Amrita Singh at the time of immense grief. But she did everything to ensure that she made her parents proud as she won the silver medal for India at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022.