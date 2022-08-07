Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 11 Schedule: Shuttlers gun for gold, Men's hockey team eyes history

After the Indian contingent had a field day on Day 10 in terms of medals, the last day of the Commonwealth Games will see a grand closing ceremony. Not just that, India will battle for multiple medals in the final day of each event.

While Lakshya Sen and PV Sindhu will go gold in badminton singles, the Indian men's hockey team will look to end the Australian dominance in the hockey finals.

Achanta Sharath Kamal and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran are set to be in action in the Men's Singles medal matches in Table Tennis.

Day 11 Schedule (All IST Timings)

Badminton- PV Sindhu v Michelle Li- Women's Singles Gold Medal - 01:20 PM

Badminton- Lakshya Sen v Tze Yong NG- Men's Singles Gold Medal - 02:10 PM

Table Tennis- TBD vs TBD - Men's Singles Bronze Medal Match - 03:30 PM

Badminton- Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty vs TBD - Men's Doubles Gold Medal - 3:50 PM

Table Tennis- TBD vs TBD - Men's Singles Gold Medal Match- 03:30 PM

Hockey- India v Australia- Men's Hockey Gold Medal Match- 05:00 PM

