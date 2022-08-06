Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 10 Schedule: India's boxers go for gold, Javelin throwers enter fray

India had a great 9th day at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 with the gold medal count crossing double digits and the overall tally crossing 30 medals. Vinesh Phogat won her third consecutive gold medal, Ravi Dahiya won his debut gold at CWG, Avinash Sable and Priyanka Goswami created history with their silver medals in respective athletics events, the Indian women's cricket team assured their medal and four boxers made it to the gold medal bouts.

Here are the Indians in action on Day 10-

Day 10 Schedule (All timings in IST)

Athletics- Abdullah, Eldhose, Pravin- Men's Triple Jump Final- 02:45 PM

Athletics- Amit, Sandeep Kumar- Men's 10 Km Race Walk- 03:50 PM

Athletics- Annu Rani, Shilpa Rani- Women's Javelin Throw- 04:05 PM

Athletics- Women's 4*100m Relay Final- 05:24 PM

Athletics- Rohit Yadav, DP Manu- 12:10 PM

Athletics- Men's 4*400m Relay Final- 01:00 PM

Badminton- PV Sindhu v Yeo Min- Women's Semi-finals- 02:20 PM

Badminton- Lakshya Sen v Jia Heng- Men's Semi-finals- 03:10 PM

Badminton- Kidambi Srikanth v NG Yong Tze- 03:10 PM

Boxing- Nitu v Damie-Jade Resztan- Minimumweight Gold Medal Match- 03:00 PM

Boxing- Amit Panghal v Macdonald- Flyweight Gold Medal Match- 03:15 PM

Boxing- Nikhat Zareen v Cary MC Naul- Light Flyweight Gold Medal Match- 07:00 PM

Hockey- India v New Zealand- Women's Bronze Medal Match- 01:30 PM

Squash- Dipika Pallikal/Saurav Ghosal v Cameron/Donna- Mixed Doubles Bronze Medal Match- 10:30 PM

Table Tennis- Sreeja Akula v Yangzi Liu- Women's Singles Bronze Medal- 03:35 PM

Table Tennis- Achanta/Sathiyan v TBD- Men's Doubles Gold Medal- 06:15 PM

Table Tennis- Achanta Sharath Kamal v Paul Drink Hall- Men's Singles Semi-finals

Table Tennis- Sathiyan v Liam Pitchford- Men's Singles semi-finals

(To be Updated)