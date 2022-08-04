Commonwealth Games
Commonwealth Games 2022: Did Lovlina's 'stubborn behaviour' cause her 'inevitable' loss?
With Lovlina Borgohain citing she was being mentally harassed and demanding the presence of her personal coach in the Commonwealth Games village - all of which were met, her loss in the quarters comes as a shock. Twitter debates.
Coming as a gutting shock, Assamese boxer and Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain lost her quarterfinal bout at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022, falling to Rosie Eccles of Wales, 2-3.
With this loss, the Olympic bronze medallist will be returning empty-handed from the Birmingham Commonwealth Games as her chance to secure her first-ever medal from the Games is now incomplete.
In the lead-up to the Games, there was much controversy surrounding Lovlina and her long-time coach, Sandhya Gurung. Lovlina had taken to her social media to express her distress regarding the mental harassment she is being put through as her coach, Sandhya, hadn't received accreditation till the very last minute, causing Lovlina to cite that she isn't being able to focus on her game and the quarterfinal loss now, is only glaring.
However, to accommodate Sandhya and listen to the demands of the Olympic bronze medallist to have her coach in the Games village with her, a lot of changes had to be made - chief of which included the removal of the team doctor from the village and the Chief National Coach, Bhaskar Bhatt also had to empty his room and check into a hotel which is a 10-minute walk from the Games village, just so that Sandhya could be there for Lovlina to train.
Ever since her Olympic bronze, Lovlina couldn't impress at the World Championships earlier this year as well. Her coach hadn't travelled with her on that occasion too. At the Games, Lovlina was a medal favourite yet the drama preceding her matches and her blatant confessions about being too distracted may have just cost her a maiden medal from the Games.
After the loss, Twitter debates started on Lovlina's shock knockout from CWG 2022:
