Commonwealth Games 2022: Bhavina Patel confirms India's first medal in para-table tennis

Tokyo Paralympics silver medallist Bhavina Patel made history at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022 as she has a confirmed medal at the prestigious multi-sporting extravaganza on her debut at the event.

The Gujarati para-paddler defeated England's Sue Bailey, 3-0 to set up a date with Nigeria's Ifechukwude Christiana Ikpeoyi for the finals of the Women's Singles Classes 3-5 event.

Para-Paddler Bhavina Patel confirms India's 2⃣nd medal in Para-Sports at the #CommonwealthGames2022 with a semifinal win over England's Sue Bailey 🏓



She has dropped just 1 game on the way to the final🔥 pic.twitter.com/oA10snMyFJ — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) August 5, 2022

In the other women's singles semi-final, Ifechukwude Christiana Ikpeoyi took down Sonalben Patel and shot India's chance at having an all-Indian clash in the finals of the para-table tennis.



On the other hand, in the men's semi-finals, the 41-year-old Raj Aravindan Alagar also lost to a Nigerian opponent, Nasiru Sule, 3-1.

Both Sonalben Patel and Raj Alagar will be featuring in bronze medal clashes next.