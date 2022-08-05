Commonwealth Games
Commonwealth Games 2022: Bhavina Patel confirms India's first medal in para-table tennis
Tokyo Paralympics silver medallist Bhavina Patel confirmed a medal for India in para table tennis as she won in the women's singles semi-finals at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022.
Tokyo Paralympics silver medallist Bhavina Patel made history at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022 as she has a confirmed medal at the prestigious multi-sporting extravaganza on her debut at the event.
The Gujarati para-paddler defeated England's Sue Bailey, 3-0 to set up a date with Nigeria's Ifechukwude Christiana Ikpeoyi for the finals of the Women's Singles Classes 3-5 event.
In the other women's singles semi-final, Ifechukwude Christiana Ikpeoyi took down Sonalben Patel and shot India's chance at having an all-Indian clash in the finals of the para-table tennis.
On the other hand, in the men's semi-finals, the 41-year-old Raj Aravindan Alagar also lost to a Nigerian opponent, Nasiru Sule, 3-1.
Both Sonalben Patel and Raj Alagar will be featuring in bronze medal clashes next.