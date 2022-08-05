Bg

India At CWG 2022

India At CWG '22

Gold 6
silver 7
Bronze 7
india
Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Commonwealth Games

Commonwealth Games 2022: Bhavina Patel confirms India's first medal in para-table tennis

Tokyo Paralympics silver medallist Bhavina Patel confirmed a medal for India in para table tennis as she won in the women's singles semi-finals at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022.

Bhavina Patel CWG 2022
X

Bhavina Patel

By

The Bridge Desk

Published: 5 Aug 2022 10:20 AM GMT

Tokyo Paralympics silver medallist Bhavina Patel made history at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022 as she has a confirmed medal at the prestigious multi-sporting extravaganza on her debut at the event.

The Gujarati para-paddler defeated England's Sue Bailey, 3-0 to set up a date with Nigeria's Ifechukwude Christiana Ikpeoyi for the finals of the Women's Singles Classes 3-5 event.

In the other women's singles semi-final, Ifechukwude Christiana Ikpeoyi took down Sonalben Patel and shot India's chance at having an all-Indian clash in the finals of the para-table tennis.

On the other hand, in the men's semi-finals, the 41-year-old Raj Aravindan Alagar also lost to a Nigerian opponent, Nasiru Sule, 3-1.

Both Sonalben Patel and Raj Alagar will be featuring in bronze medal clashes next.

Table Tennis Para Sports Commonwealth Games 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X