Commonwealth Games 2022 Badminton Mixed Team Finals LIVE: India vs Malaysia in gold medal match — Scores, Medal, Updates, Blog
India will look to defend their gold against Malaysia in the Mixed Team badminton event finals at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games with Satwik-Chirag, Sindhu and Srikanth leading from the front. Follow LIVE.
Looking to defend their title, the Indian badminton team have set up a re-clash of the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games as they will take on a tricky Malaysia team in the gold medal match of the Mixed Team badminton event.
With Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty, Kidambi Srikanth, PV Sindhu, Gayatri Gopichand-Treesa Jolly and Ashwini Ponnappa present in the squad for today, the Indians are fairly confident of defending their title but it won't be easy against a strong Malaysian side.
Live Updates
- 2 Aug 2022 4:59 PM GMT
Mathias Boe comes in, asks Satwik-Chirag to keep enjoying the game, not take pressure
What a high-octane opening game that way! Satwik-Chirag will need to keep calm and charge!
- 2 Aug 2022 4:58 PM GMT
The Oly bronze medallists take 6-points on the trot to win the first game, 21-18
Argh, this was a very close miss as the Malaysian duo really step it up and Sawtik-Chirag make errors to concede the game to the Malaysians, 21-18!
The second game will be very very crucial!
- 2 Aug 2022 4:53 PM GMT
Chirag plays some creative shots, we go up 16-15 now!
Satwik-Chirag are on FIRE here and go in all attacking!
- 2 Aug 2022 4:48 PM GMT
The Malaysians grab the next two points and lead 13-11!
A lot of long rallies taking place as the level of badminton is top-notch here between these two doubles pairs!