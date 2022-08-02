Bg

India At CWG 2022

India At CWG '22

Gold 5
silver 4
Bronze 3
india
Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Commonwealth Games

Commonwealth Games 2022 Badminton Mixed Team Finals LIVE: India vs Malaysia in gold medal match — Scores, Medal, Updates, Blog

India will look to defend their gold against Malaysia in the Mixed Team badminton event finals at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games with Satwik-Chirag, Sindhu and Srikanth leading from the front. Follow LIVE.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy Chirag Shetty India badminton team commonwealth games 2022 medal
X

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will play in the Mixed Team badminton final at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022 against Malaysia (Source: Getty)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-08-02T22:29:51+05:30

Looking to defend their title, the Indian badminton team have set up a re-clash of the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games as they will take on a tricky Malaysia team in the gold medal match of the Mixed Team badminton event.

With Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty, Kidambi Srikanth, PV Sindhu, Gayatri Gopichand-Treesa Jolly and Ashwini Ponnappa present in the squad for today, the Indians are fairly confident of defending their title but it won't be easy against a strong Malaysian side.

Follow all badminton updates live:

Live Updates

>Load More
Badminton Bai Commonwealth Games Satwiksairaj Rankireddy Chirag Shetty Kidambi Srikanth PV Sindhu Lakshya Sen Ashwini Ponappa 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X