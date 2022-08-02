Commonwealth Games 2022 Badminton Mixed Team Finals LIVE: India vs Malaysia in gold medal match — Scores, Medal, Updates, Blog

Looking to defend their title, the Indian badminton team have set up a re-clash of the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games as they will take on a tricky Malaysia team in the gold medal match of the Mixed Team badminton event.

With Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty, Kidambi Srikanth, PV Sindhu, Gayatri Gopichand-Treesa Jolly and Ashwini Ponnappa present in the squad for today, the Indians are fairly confident of defending their title but it won't be easy against a strong Malaysian side.

