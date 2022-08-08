Commonwealth Games
Commonwealth Games Badminton Finals LIVE: PV Sindhu vs Michelle Li in gold medal match — Scores, Medal, Blog
With three gold medals up for grabs by Indian shuttlers PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen and Satwik/Chirag, get ready for a heated final day of badminton action at Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022. Follow LIVE.
Hello and welcome to the final day of badminton action from the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022!
It's been a surreal two weeks of great emotions - filled with glorious wins and crushing heartbreaks. On today's plate, we will have three gold medal matches as PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen and the men's doubles duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will hope to claim their first-ever individual gold from the CWG.
Follow all badminton action live:
Live Updates
- 8 Aug 2022 8:34 AM GMT
Sindhu plays a very focussed game, attacks at sharp angles and leads 7-6!
Sindhu is sharp with her attack and finds great angles to hurl her cross-court smashes!
- 8 Aug 2022 8:29 AM GMT
PV Sindhu gets off to a great start here and leads 3-1!
Early errors from Michelle Li here and Sindhu gets into a 3-1 lead
- 8 Aug 2022 8:23 AM GMT
PV Sindhu on court!
It's time for PV Sindhu to fight for gold as she will take on World No. 13 Canadian Michelle Li!
- 8 Aug 2022 8:17 AM GMT
We've just finished with the Mixed Doubles medal ceremony here!
We have Singapore's HEE Yong Kai Terry / TAN Jessica Wei Han who won the Mixed Doubles here!
- 8 Aug 2022 7:45 AM GMT
In 2018, it was PV Sindhu vs Saina Nehwal in the finals!
Some throwback time! It was PV Sindhu vs Saina Nehwal in the gold medal clash!
On that occasion, it was Saina who had the last word and won the gold and denied Sindhu the chance to become a CWG champion!
- 8 Aug 2022 7:41 AM GMT
First up, we will have PV Sindhu in her gold medal quest!
A CWG gold medal is still missing from PV Sindhu's cabinet and today, she would like to change things!
She is up against Canada's Michelle Li, who is a very familiar opponent for Sindhu!
- 8 Aug 2022 7:27 AM GMT
Gooood Afternooon!
It is a big day for Indian badminton as PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen, and Satwik-Chirag fight for their first-ever Commonwealth Games gold. Will the top-ranked Indian Indian shuttlers succeed in pushing up the Indian gold medal tally?
Stay tuned for all the latest updates!