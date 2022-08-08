Commonwealth Games Badminton Finals LIVE: PV Sindhu vs Michelle Li in gold medal match — Scores, Medal, Blog

Hello and welcome to the final day of badminton action from the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022!

It's been a surreal two weeks of great emotions - filled with glorious wins and crushing heartbreaks. On today's plate, we will have three gold medal matches as PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen and the men's doubles duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will hope to claim their first-ever individual gold from the CWG.

Follow all badminton action live: