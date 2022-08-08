Bg

India At CWG 2022

India At CWG '22

Gold 18
silver 15
Bronze 22
india
Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Commonwealth Games

Commonwealth Games Badminton Finals LIVE: PV Sindhu vs Michelle Li in gold medal match — Scores, Medal, Blog

With three gold medals up for grabs by Indian shuttlers PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen and Satwik/Chirag, get ready for a heated final day of badminton action at Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022. Follow LIVE.

Lakshya Sen, Satwik/Chirag and PV Sindhu will fight for gold medal at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022
X

Lakshya Sen, Satwik/Chirag and PV Sindhu will fight for gold medal at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022 (Source: Getty)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-08-08T14:04:24+05:30

Hello and welcome to the final day of badminton action from the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022!

It's been a surreal two weeks of great emotions - filled with glorious wins and crushing heartbreaks. On today's plate, we will have three gold medal matches as PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen and the men's doubles duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will hope to claim their first-ever individual gold from the CWG.

Follow all badminton action live:

Live Updates

>Load More
Badminton Bai Lakshya Sen PV Sindhu Satwiksairaj Rankireddy Chirag Shetty Commonwealth Games 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X