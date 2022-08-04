Commonwealth Games
Commonwealth Games 2022 Badminton Day 7 LIVE: Sindhu, Srikanth begin medal quest — Scores, Updates, Results, Blog
The Indian badminton contingent will begin their medal quest in the individual and doubles categories as PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth, Aakarshi Kashyap, Lakshya Sen, Ashwini/Sumeeth will be in action at CWG 2022. Follow LIVE.
With a well-fought silver from the Mixed Team badminton finals, the Indian badminton contingent will begin their quest for individual medals in singles and doubles categories.
Kicking off action today will be PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth, Aakarshi Kashyap, Ashwini Ponnappa/Sumeeth Reddy and Lakshya Sen at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022.
Follow all badminton action live:
Live Updates
- 4 Aug 2022 9:40 AM GMT
Sindhu gets into attacking mode from the get-go, she leads 5-0!
PV Sindhu gets onto a great start here and is utterly dominating her opponent from Maldives, Sindhu leads 5-0!
- 4 Aug 2022 9:27 AM GMT
We will have PV Sindhu in action first!
2-time Olympic medallist and 4-time CWG medallist PV Sindhu will be the first one in action today!
She will take on Maldives' Fathimath Nabaaha ABDUL RAZZAQ in the women's singles opening round match!
- 4 Aug 2022 9:19 AM GMT
Our badminton stars will kick-off their medal quest today!
Still riding on the high of the silver medal win, the Indian badminton contingent will begin their medal quest in their individual events!
A very good afternoon to you all as we will have a long day of badminton action!