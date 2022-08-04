Commonwealth Games 2022 Badminton Day 7 LIVE: Sindhu, Srikanth begin medal quest — Scores, Updates, Results, Blog

With a well-fought silver from the Mixed Team badminton finals, the Indian badminton contingent will begin their quest for individual medals in singles and doubles categories.

Kicking off action today will be PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth, Aakarshi Kashyap, Ashwini Ponnappa/Sumeeth Reddy and Lakshya Sen at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022.

Follow all badminton action live: