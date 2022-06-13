Commonwealth Games 2022: All you need to know about Motto, Logo, Mascot

We are a stone's throw away from the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games finally dawning on us on July 28th. The multi-sporting extravaganza which is also known as the Friendly Games is expected to feature 72 Commonwealth nations who will compete against each other for medals till August 8th, when the Games are supposed to conclude.

India had a very successful outing at the previous edition of the Commonwealth Games held in 2018 at Gold Coast, Australia, where they returned with a loot of 66 medals - 26 gold, 20 silver, and 20 bronze and finished third on the medal tally.

In the run-up to the most expensive sporting event to be hosted by the UK since the 2012 London Olympics, let's take a look at the motto and find out who the mascot is for Birmingham 2022!

What's the motto of the 2022 Commonwealth Games?

The motto for the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games has been kept as 'Games for Everyone' as Birmingham 2022 seeks to bring people together, connecting athletes from countries far and wide, or communities from across the city and region.

Driven by the vision to champion the youth, diversity, humanity and pride of the West Midlands and the Commonwealth nations, the 2022 Birmingham Games will strive to be a catalyst for change through this multi-sporting extravaganza that will feature some of the world's best athletes.

Who is the mascot for the 2022 Commonwealth Games?

Perry - the mascot for the 2022 Commonwealth Games

The mascot for the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games is called Perry and it's a multi-coloured, jazzy bull with an athletic build. In fact, P erry is named after Perry Barr, the area of Birmingham where the transformed Alexander Stadium will host the Games' opening and closing ceremonies and athletics events.



Behind choosing a bull as a mascot for the Games, lies Birmingham's deep relationship with the animal. The city in the West Midlands has had the Bull Ring for ages which has an iconic bull structure in bronze.

Here he is guys! Meet Perry, the OFFICIAL @birminghamcg22 mascot. Of course he's a bull! From the brilliant designs of genius local 10-year-old Emma Lou. pic.twitter.com/rtF9iiSgLm — I Choose Birmingham (@ichoosemag) March 22, 2021

Perry was designed by 10-year-old Emma Lou from Bolton, Greater Manchester, who won a national competition for making the mascot.



Lou explained her choice to the BBC: "I chose a bull because of the Bullring in Birmingham, and I decided to use hexagons because they are the strongest shape and the whole world depends on each other."

The rainbow colours on Brum's latest icon, Perry also represent the coming together of the Commonwealth in equal partnership with the diverse communities.

Additionally, the sports buff that Perry is, can also be seen sporting a gleaming medal around the neck which is a nod to Brum's historic Jewellery Quarter, the largest of its kind in Europe. Interestingly, the Jewellery Quarter produces 40% of the UK's jewellery. It is also home to one of the world's largest Assay Office, which hallmarks millions of precious items every year.

Chief Executive of Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, Ian Reid, said to the BBC: "Perry is everything I hoped our mascot would be and more: bright, colourful, energetic and totally representative of modern Birmingham and the West Midlands. Perry celebrates diversity, community and our region's heritage as well as its future," during the mascot launch in 2021.

Already, Perry can be seen on the streets of the UK and visiting schools and interacting with children and spreading the spirit of the Commonwealth Games as we count down rapidly to the grand launch of the Games in Birmingham.