Srihari Nataraj becomes fourth ever Indian swimmer to qualify for CWG final

Srihari Nataraj qualified for the 2022 CWG Men's 100m backstroke final with a timing of 54.55 seconds on Friday, becoming only the fourth ever Indian swimmer to qualify for a Commonwealth Games final.

The 21-year-old from Bengaluru finished 4th in the semi-final Heat 2 and qualified for the final as the 7th overall swimmer among the 8 qualifiers.

Srihari is the fourth Indian swimmer after Sandeep Sejwal and Viradhawal Khade in 2010 and Sajan Prakash in 2018 to have qualified for a CWG final. Sajan made it through as a reserve after an English swimmer withdrew from the final in Gold Coast four years ago.

In 2018, on his maiden CWG appearance, Srihari had turned eyes by advancing to two semifinals, but this is the first time he has qualified for a final.

Earlier in the day, he qualified for the semifinal by finishing third in heat 4 of the qualifiers with a timing of 54.68s.

And ..Srihari Nataraj makes the FINAL of the 100m Backstroke at Birmingham 2022 !!! Congratulations 👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/hg4ybHhvL4 — @swimmingfederationofindia (@swimmingfedera1) July 29, 2022

Among other Indian swimmers in action on the first day, Sajan Prakash finished eighth in his heat and failed to advance to the semis and Kushagra Rawat finished 14th.

Srihari's final will be on Saturday.