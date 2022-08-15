Commonwealth Games 2022: Indian women athletes who won medals

It was a successful outing for the Indian contingent at the recently concluded Commonwealth Games 2022 held in Birmingham. Moreover, the Indian female athletes contributed a great deal to the country's success.

Out of the 61 medals won by India, women, either individually or through team events, clinched 26 of them. In total, there was 62 women medallists across various disciplines who played a pivotal role in winning these 26 medals.

Here is the list of women athletes who medalled for India at the CWG 2022:

1. Mirabai Chanu (Weightlifting- Gold)

2. Sakshi Malik (Wrestling- Gold)

3. Vinesh Phogat (Wrestling- Gold)

4. Bhavina Paatel (Para Table Tennis- Gold)

5. Nitu Ghangas (Boxing- Gold)

6. PV Sindhu (Badminton Women's Singles- Gold; Mixed Team- Silver)

7. Nikhat Zareen (Boxing- Gold)

8. Sreeja Akula (Table Tennis Mixed Doubles- Gold)

9. Women's Fours (Lawn Bowls- Gold):

• Nayanmoni Saikia

• Pinki Singh

• Lovely Choubey

• Rupa Rani Tirkey

10. Bindyarani Devi (Weightlifting- Silver)

11. Sushila Devi (Judo- Silver)

12. Indian Women's Cricket Team (Silver)

• Harmanpreet Kaur

• Smriti Mandhana

• Taniya Bhatia

• Yastika Bhatia

• Harleen Deol

• Rajeshwari Gayakwad

• Sabbhineni Meghana

• Sneh Rana

• Jemimah Rodrigues

• Deepti Sharma

• Meghna Singh

• Renuka Singh

• Pooja Vastrakar

• Shafali Verma

• Radha Yadav

13. Gayatri Gopichand (Badminton Women's Doubles- Bronze; Mixed Team- Silver)

14. Treesa Jolly (Badminton Women's Doubles- Bronze; Mixed Team- Silver)

15. Aakarshi Kashyap (Badminton Mixed Team- Silver)

16. Ashwini Ponappa (Badminton Mixed Team- Silver)

17. Tulika Maan (Judo- Silver)

18. Anshu Malik (Wrestling- Silver)

19. Priyanka Goswami (Athletics- Silver)

20. Pooja Gehlot (Wrestling- Bronze)

21. Pooja Sihag (Wrestling- Bronze)

22. Divya Kakran (Wrestling- Bronze)

23. Annu Rani (Athletics- Bronze)

24. Harjinder Kaur (Weightlifting- Bronze)

25. Jaismine Lamboria (Boxing- Bronze)

26. Sonalben Patel (Para Table Tennis- Bronze)

27. Dipika Pallikal (Squash Mixed Doubles- Bronze)

28. Indian Women's Hockey Team (Bronze)

• Savita Punia

• Rajani Etimarpu

• Deep Grace Ekka

• Gurjit Kaur

• Nikki Pradhan

• Udita Duhan

• Nisha Warsi

• Sushila Chanu

• Monika Malik

• Neha Goyal

• Jyoti

• Sonika Tandi

• Salima Tete

• Vandana Katariya

• Lalremsiami

• Navneet Kaur

• Sharmila Devi

• Sangita Kumari