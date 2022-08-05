Commonwealth Games 2022: Indian DOTA 2 Esports team to play for bronze; Rocket League team crash out

Although only taking place as an exhibition event, Esports at the Commonwealth Games 2022 have started with full force! The Indian team has had to be content with some ups and some downs.

The India DOTA 2 squad will be playing for the bronze medal but unfortunately, the Rocket League team could not advance beyond their group stage matches. Despite these medals not adding to the country's medal tally, winning one at the inaugural esports event at the CWG would be a huge achievement.



The Rocket League were defeated by Canada 3-0 in a Best of Five series in their first group stage match. The Indians faced similar defeats against Wales and England which meant that they exited the Commonwealth Esports Championship early in the group stage.

In the world of DOTA 2, India came away with a convincing victory against Wales, got a bye against Trinidad and Tobago, but lost to England. They went on to the semi-finals, but couldn't go past Malaysia's team. Now they will play for a coveted bronze medal.