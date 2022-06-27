Cricket at CWG 2022: Schedule, Squads

When India and Sri Lanka finalise their squads for cricket's return at Commonwealth Games 2022 at the end of their ongoing T20I series, most of the eight women's teams will have announced their lineups.

The cricket event will begin on July 29 with finalists of the 2020 ICC Women's T20 World Cup India and Australia playing the tournament opener.

Along with Australia and India, Group A has Barbados and Pakistan. Pakistan's squad is already out, and while Barbados have not named their squad yet, it is set to be headlined by West Indies stars Deandra Dottin and Hayley Matthews. England, New Zealand, South Africa and Sri Lanka are in Group B.

CWG Squads

Group A

Australia: Meg Lanning (c), Rachael Haynes, Darcie Brown, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Grace Harris, Alyssa Healy, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Amanda-Jade Wellington

India: Not yet announced

Barbados: Not yet announced

Pakistan: Bismah Maroof (c), Aiman Anwar, Aliya Riaz, Anam Amin, Ayesha Naseem, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Gull Feroza, Iram Javed, Kainat Imtiaz, Muneeba Ali Siddiqui, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadia Iqbal, Tuba Hassan.

Group B

New Zealand: Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Eden Carson, Lauren Down, Izzy Gaze, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Hayley Jensen, Fran Jonas, Jess Kerr, Amelia Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Jess McFadyen, Georgia Plimmer, Hannah Rowe.



South Africa (provisional): Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Trisha Chetty, Nadine de Klerk, Lara Goodall, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Lizelle Lee, Sune Luus, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune, Shabnim Ismail, Chloe Tryon, Mignon du Preez, Dane van Niekerk, Laura Wolvaardt, Andrie Steyn, Raisibe Ntozakhe, Delmari Tucker.

England: Not yet announced

Sri Lanka: Not yet announced

India's Schedule

India vs Australia - July 29

India vs Pakistan - July 31

India vs Barbados - August 3

Semi-finals - August 6

Final, Bronze Medal match - August 7