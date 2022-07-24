Commonwealth Games: Two Birmingham-bound para-athletes caught for doping

Two Birmingham Commonwealth Games-bound para athletes have been axed from the Indian contingent after testing positive for banned substances, as per reports.

Shotputter Aneesh Kumar and powerlifter Geeta of the Indian para-sports contingent for the Commonwealth Games failed dope test in an out of the competition test. This comes just a week after sprinter Dhanalakshmi Sekhar and triple jumper Aishwarya Babu tested positive in the able-bodied section.

As per a report in The Tribune, both Kumar and Geeta were served notices two days back and have been dropped from the Commonwealth Games squad.

The report further reads that Aneesh Kumar sample showed presence of a masking agent after taking a medicine for blood pressure, while Geeta showed presence of an anabolic steroid banned by the World Anti Doping Agency (WADA.)